A key question for the fossil fuel industry is what a credible transition plan looks like and the role of carbon capture and storage within it.

Recently, over 130 companies signed a letter to governments to call for a timeline on the end of fossil fuels at COP28 through the Fossil to Clean campaign. This year’s COP president, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, has highlighted that a phase down of fossil fuels is critical (notably, not a phase out) and he plans to announce a new “Global Decarbonisation Alliance” for the energy sector. He also calls on all parties to join a pledge to triple renewables capacity by 2030 and double the rate of energy-efficiency improvements.

According to Climate Action Tracker, the planet is on track for 2.4C warming, based on formal nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – the targets countries have set to reduce emissions and limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement. COP27 called for parties to strengthen their climate pledges by the end of 2023, but only the EU and eight additional countries have done so, including the UAE.

With emissions reaching a new high, current targets must translate into binding policies to incentivise decarbonisation. According to the IMF, 2022 saw global fossil fuel subsidies of $7 trillion (direct and indirect), a $2tn increase since 2020, due to government support to address surging energy prices.

Growth in clean technology offers hope, decreasing the cost of low-carbon tech. According to the latest IEA World Energy Outlook, investment in clean technology has increased by 40% since 2020 and innovation is thriving. The technologies needed for net zero are becoming increasingly available.

COP28 will discuss the results of the first UN Global Stocktake, which assesses progress made towards achieving the goals set out by the Paris Agreement to limit warming to well below 2C, ideally 1.5C. The stocktake synthesis report concluded that the world is currently not on track to deliver on these goals and drastic change is needed to address this.

The hope is that this will galvanise action at COP28, and a step up in ambition will be agreed and cemented into formal NDC updates, due in early 2025 – a final chance to correct course for 2030.

As investors, we will be looking for commitments to action that raises the credibility of pledges and send the right signals to businesses and investors. If urgent action is taken now, emissions may finally plateau over the next two years. A 43% reduction of emissions is required by 2030 vs 2019 levels to be on track for limiting warming to 1.5C.

The need for a just transition that considers the social impacts on communities, consumers and workers must be addressed. An essential consideration is the finance to be provided from developed to developing countries for mitigation, adaptation and losses from climate impacts. COP27 established a loss and damage fund and COP28 must ensure this is fully funded and determine who will pay and receive the funding.

The $100 billion climate finance promise from developed to developing nations was due to be delivered by 2020, but never was. The $100bn target is now inadequate with much more financing needed for mitigation and adaption – delivery mechanisms must become binding to be credible.

Finally, it is not sufficient to focus on decarbonisation to address the climate crisis. It is critical to invest in adaptation to limit the physical impacts of climate change that we are already seeing. When the Adaptation Agenda was launched at COP27 with the goal of enhancing resilience for four billion people in the most vulnerable regions, developed nations agreed to double their finance for adaptation by 2025 to roughly $40bn.

Adaptation finance and planning remains woefully insufficient. The latest UN adaptation gap report found that progress on climate adaptation is slowing when it should be accelerating. Adaptation finance needs of developing countries are 10 to 18 times higher than global public finance flows.

Striking the appropriate balance between mitigation and adaptation in a just manner and mobilising private finance are essential aims for COP28. Addressing the issues raised matters to investors, because it shapes investment risks and opportunities and drives where finance will ultimately flow.

Eva Cairns is head of sustainability insights and climate strategy at abrdn

