Writing in her latest NFUS blog, Professor Hislop reflected on contributing factors and how to ensure farmers and crofters are enabled to continue delivering high quality red meat, enhance biodiversity and support rural communities. She emphasises the importance of the beef calf scheme, future reforms to and what future policy needs to deliver for beef producers.

She writes: “This reform is coming at a significant pace, so whatever is delivered must be accessible to those who keep beef cows, in a tight timeframe. Farmers and crofters are already making the management decisions which will impact their future production of beef calves.

“As we come to the end of the year, we remain focused on what is coming for our members in the here and now. But we must also look up, take stock and mitigate any challenges coming down the track while also maximising any opportunities.”

Market round-up:

A mixed show of breeding cattle at Carlisle on Wednesday sold to £3000 for a Limousin cross cow and calf from The Ash. And with store cattle numbers light and keen buyers present, all classes took a big leap on the week, with heifers selling to £1810 for a Hereford from Rowell and bullocks selling to £1800 for Campingholm, Wham Head and Meikle Kirkland. Heifer calves also met a pleasing trade and peaked at £500 for Blues from Moss Side and £470 for Limousins from Connell Farm Ltd.

Prime lambs were noticeably sharper on the week at Dumfries on Wednesday, with lighter types averaging 267p/kg and selling to 281p/kg for Troloss or £108/head for Woodhead, while heavier lambs averaged 244p/kg and sold to 271p/kg for Bushcroft or £140 for Beltexes from Millantae. Cast sheep held up similarly well, selling to £125 for a Texel from Druidhall, and store lambs peaked at £90 for Charolais from Grove.

Dairy cows at Ayr on Tuesday sold to £2200 for a fresh calver from Muirhouse while heifers sold to £1900 twice, first for a Croftfoot Holstein Friesian and then for another of the same breed from Grange of Cree. Calves sold to £630 for a Limousin bullock from Adamscroft while heifers from the same home sold to £540, and stirks peaked at £1000 for an Angus heifer from Deepston. Meanwhile, Culdoach topped the bullock section at £970 for an impressive pen of four Charollais.

Reflecting the national trend, prime lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday were sharper on the week with heavier types most in demand, averaging 242p/kg and selling to 269p/kg for Texel crosses from Inveruglas or £143 gross for Drumancroy. And despite higher numbers, cast sheep held up encouragingly and sold to £160 for a Beltex cross ewe from DB Farms.