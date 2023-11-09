In a letter to the rural affairs committee, she said: "This decision has not been taken lightly, however the evidence I have seen demonstrates that the use of any kind of snare has unacceptable risks to animal welfare of both target and non-target species and that there are more humane alternative methods available.”

The decision has been welcomed by The League Against Cruel Sports, which described the traps as "needless cruelty".

The charity's Scotland director Robbie Marsland said: “What a fantastic outcome. The League has been calling for a ban on snares for decades, and in that time we have presented... countless examples of evidence illustrating the needless cruelty of these traps.

“Over the years our field workers have had to document and photograph an appalling array of mutilated foxes, exhausted badgers and even snared cats and dogs in order to demonstrate why these devices should be consigned to history.

"We are delighted that common sense has finally prevailed and the Minister is proposing to consign the use of these traps to history.”

'Threatened species will suffer'





But countryside groups have described the proposal as a "dark day for biodiversity, wildlife and rural livelihoods".

Rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) argues the devices are necessary to control fox populations to protect livestock and other wildlife such as ground nesting birds.

The group says the ban will make it much more difficult for gamekeepers, farmers and land managers to control fox populations and the predation they carry out on other species.

Ross Ewing, SLE director of moorland, said: "Today is a dark day for biodiversity, wildlife and rural livelihoods.

“Anger and disappointment will reverberate through Scotland’s land management community on the back of this decision.

Capercaillies are threatened with extinction in Scotland (Image: PA)

"In less than a year, the Scottish Government has taken steps to systematically decimate the toolkit for fox control – first by curtailing the ability to use dogs to flush foxes; and now bringing forward an outright ban on the use of snares and HCRs.

“To do so at a time where biodiversity is hanging in the balance is unconscionable, and it is Scotland’s most threatened, iconic species that will suffer as a result."

Mr Ewing said red foxes pose an existential threat to species including the lapwing, capercaillie, curlew, merlin, and hen harriers.

The Stage 1 debate of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill will take place on November 29.