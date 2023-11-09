Founded in 1967 by Edgar Froese in Berlin, their groundbreaking record Phaedra, released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and was the band‘s first success on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed.

The recording became a milestone in electronic music.

Over the last 53 years, Tangerine Dream released more than one hundred albums, with their early ‘Pink Years’ albums having a pivotal role in the development of Krautrock.

Their ‘Virgin Years’ albums helped define what became known as the Berlin School of electronic music.

In 2013, Tangerine Dream composed the original score for Rockstar’s video game Grand Theft Auto V.

After Edgar Froese’s death in 2015, Tangerine Dream’s line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane, Ulrich Schnauss and Paul Frick.

The band has now returned to the classic sequencer-driven sound and Quantum Gate (2017) is their best-selling album since 1987.

Every performance ends with a live session, a real-time composition that can last from 20 minutes to two hours.

Their latest studio album ‘Raum’ was released in February 2022 and performed on their tour ‘From Virgin to Quantum Years 2022’.

The record entered the German Album Chart at #39 and the Official UK Dance Album Chart at #1 among others.

Tangerine Dream play St Luke's Glasgow, Monday November 13 and Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms, November 14.

