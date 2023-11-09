Although they released numerous studio and live recordings, many Tangerine Dream fans were introduced to their music in movies.
What would Risky Business be without Love on a Real Train, the sensual electronic soundtrack to the dreamy subway encounter between Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) and luminous escort girl Lana, played by real-life love interest at the time Rebecca de Mornay.
Founded in 1967 by Edgar Froese in Berlin, their groundbreaking record Phaedra, released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and was the band‘s first success on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed.
The recording became a milestone in electronic music.
Over the last 53 years, Tangerine Dream released more than one hundred albums, with their early ‘Pink Years’ albums having a pivotal role in the development of Krautrock.
Their ‘Virgin Years’ albums helped define what became known as the Berlin School of electronic music.
In 2013, Tangerine Dream composed the original score for Rockstar’s video game Grand Theft Auto V.
After Edgar Froese’s death in 2015, Tangerine Dream’s line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane, Ulrich Schnauss and Paul Frick.
The band has now returned to the classic sequencer-driven sound and Quantum Gate (2017) is their best-selling album since 1987.
Every performance ends with a live session, a real-time composition that can last from 20 minutes to two hours.
Their latest studio album ‘Raum’ was released in February 2022 and performed on their tour ‘From Virgin to Quantum Years 2022’.
The record entered the German Album Chart at #39 and the Official UK Dance Album Chart at #1 among others.
Tangerine Dream play St Luke's Glasgow, Monday November 13 and Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms, November 14.
Tues 14 Nov - Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here