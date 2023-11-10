An airline and holiday company has launched a snowsports destination sale from Scotland.
Jet2 said flights people can get a 10% discount to fly from two Scottish airports to Chambery, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin and Geneva this winter.
from Edinburgh Airport, and to Geneva from Glasgow this winter.
The airline and holiday company said it means skiers and snowboarders have plenty of choice and flexibility as the Alps record the first snowfall of the season
Jet2 is offering the discount on all ski flights until March 2024.
Flights start from £31 per person one way, including taxes, departing from Edinburgh to Geneva and from £36 per person from Glasgow to Geneva.
Edinburgh fliers can go to Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin and Geneva and people traveling from Glasgow can fly to Geneva.
The company said it was aiming for “another successful ski season”.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "As the Alps welcomes its first snowfall of the season, and we launch a winter sale on ski flights, there is no better time for skiers and snowboarders to take off to the slopes.
"Our fantastic ski programme for Winter 23/24 is on sale from across ten UK airports and gives customers access to some of the best ski resorts in the world."
"He continued: "Offering fantastic choice, flexibility and flight times, skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes for a weekend, a short break or for longer, whilst flying with our award-winning airline and benefitting from our VIP customer service.
“We know skiers and snowboarders will be clamouring to hit the slopes for less, and we are looking forward to another successful ski season this year.”
It comes as the company has announced new services from Scottish airports in response to strong demand for a major cycling event next year.
It said flights and holidays to Majorca from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been added for April 2024 in time for "one of the biggest cycling sportives in the European calendar", the Majorca 312.
The leading leisure airline and tour operator has put over 4,000 extra seats on sale to the Spanish island from April 23-29.
