Police Scotland was called shortly after 10am and officers closed off the area in front of the building while they spoke to protestors, who are understood to be affiliated with the group Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

READ MORE: Pro-Palestinian protestors scale the roof of the Scottish Parliament

Around 4pm the group was escorted down from the roof following the non-violent protest, which also saw a a Palestinian flag draped from the front of the building, and the force said five arrests had been made.

The incident came ahead of First Minister's Questions in the Holyrood chamber.

A statement from the group released earlier in the day quoted Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), who said: “The UK Government has a long and shameful history of political and military support for Israel forces.

"The Scottish Government has taken a far stronger and more humanitarian line than Downing Street, which is one reason why it is so shocking that it continues to offer subsidies and support to companies that are fuelling the repression and abuse of Palestinians."

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said there was no disruption to parliament business and public access to the building was unaffected.

Protestors were questioned and searched by officers in a car park area outside the building before being driven away in a police van.

One person involved in the protest, Jamie McGuire, had said earlier in the day: “Components of weapons being used in Gaza by Israel are made right here in Scotland – on the Clyde, in Edinburgh and in Fife.

"Humza Yousaf calls for a ceasefire but takes no action to curtail the arms industry on our doorstep.

READ MORE: I can think of some lifestyle choices for Suella Braverman

"We know that Scottish Enterprise gives Scotland's public money to arms manufacturers, some of whom are implicated this in this genocide.

"We are occupying the Scottish Parliament to say enough is enough: Scotland: Stop Arming Israel.”

According to the Campaign Against Arms Trade, the UK government has licensed more than £400m worth of arms to Israel since 2015.

In response, a Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: "We can and do respond quickly and flexibly to changing international circumstances. "All licences are kept under careful and continual review and we are able to amend, suspend, refuse or revoke licences as circumstances require."

Large pro-Palestinian protests have been held in recent days in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, with activists occupying both Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley train stations.

Marches have been taking place across the UK to urge an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza.