Ministers are “failing” children with long Covid amid a refusal to commit more support for patients suffering with the debilitating condition, campaigners have said.
Helen Goss, whose daughter Anna now uses a wheelchair because of long Covid, said a letter by public health minister Jenni Minto was “complete drivel”.
Ms Minto was replying to cross-party politicians demanding evidence of what action has been taken to help the estimated 175,000 people, including children, with the condition.
In September, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie and her Scottish Conservative counterpart Dr Sandesh Gulhane argued nearly 52 times as much cash had been spent in England on long Covid than in Scotland, and they warned patients are being forced to turn to private healthcare.
In her response, Ms Minto said the Government takes the condition “very seriously” and had established a £10 million long Covid support fund, with £3 million in 2022/23 and a further £3 million in this financial year.
She also said the University of Leeds is to undertake analysis of the demand for and capacity of long Covid services in Scotland.
Helen Goss (inset) with daughter Anna and Jason Leitch
Ms Minto’s letter also advised that “initial investigation for children and young people with symptoms consistent with long Covid is being provided by primary care teams, who can give advice and guidance about the management of symptoms and any potential treatment options”, with referrals made to occupational and physiotherapy where appropriate.
But Ms Goss, the chief operating officer of campaign group Long Covid Kids, said: “This response from the Scottish Government is complete drivel.
“The Scottish Government is failing the long Covid community. How can they write a letter like this knowing there are children in Scotland so sick they can do nothing else but stay in bed?”
READ MORE: Jason Leitch calls campaigners for Covid mitigations 'extremists'
Mr Cole-Hamilton, who highlighted long Covid support south of the border was £314 million, said: “Big promises were made to children with long Covid but now they are being told to sit and wait.
“Every day ordinary Scots are facing breathing difficulties, crushing fatigue and chest pain. Some of them have been suffering for over three years. They are missing out on their childhoods.
Get the latest health news direct to your inbox each day
“I cannot understand why a child or adult with long Covid here in Scotland is worth so much less than one south of the border.
“Despite this brush off, I will continue to press the Scottish Government to ensure that clinicians have the training and resources they need to effectively diagnose and treat long Covid.
“No-one should be forced to fund their own treatment through private clinics or put themselves at risk with unlicensed medications and treatments available abroad.”
Ms Minto said: “As I said in my reply, the Scottish Government takes the issue of long Covid very seriously and recognises the impact it can have on the health and wellbeing of those most severely affected, and assessment and support is being provided across Scotland.
READ MORE: Increase in teenage abortions 'linked to school closures'
“We are making available £3 million from our £10 million long Covid support fund over this financial year to support NHS boards to increase the capacity of existing services, develop these into more clearly defined local pathways and provide a more co-ordinated experience.
“This is in addition to what our healthcare system – supported by record funding of more than £19 billion – is already delivering in caring for people with long Covid across our full range of NHS services. This is proportionally around £1.8 billion more on Scottish frontline health services compared to England.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here