Japanese retailer UNIQLO has announced the planned opening of its first store in Scotland.
The outlet, in Princes Street, will open in the spring of 2024.
This first UNIQLO store to open in Scotland will have a sales floor of around 1,430 square metres over two floors.
Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of UNIQLO UK, said: “We are excited to take this next big step in the UK’s expansion plans with the Edinburgh store opening in spring 2024.
“It’s an honour to be opening in not only a new city but a new country. Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage. We have many existing Scottish customers who shop through our ecommerce site, and Edinburgh has such a strong footfall from both locals and tourists."
He added: “UNIQLO is proud to be expanding our presence in this important retail location, we look forward to bringing LifeWear to Scotland in 2024.”
UNIQLO currently has 17 stores in the UK. The new Edinburgh store will open alongside a new store in London, at One Oxford Street, in spring next year, with these launches taking the UK store portfolio to 19-strong.
The Japanese retailer opened a store at Covent Garden in London on April 27 this year.
UNIQLO said of its offering: “Recognised for LifeWear; innovative, high-quality clothing from UNIQLO that is universally appealing in design and comfort, the new store will feature LifeWear for all genders, kids and babies.”
The retailer said it was now recruiting for the new store in Edinburgh, with available roles ranging from sales assistants and visual merchandisers to “loss prevention associates”.
UNIQLO said: “ Customers and fans are invited to share their excitement about the new stores via the company’s social media channels including Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok using #UniqloEdinburgh.”
