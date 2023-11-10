Veterans, members of the armed forces, emergency services, and representatives from the Scottish Government will descend on the city centre for a parade and poppy wreath-laying service at the Stone of Remembrance.

Read more: Remembrance and Armistice Day services in Edinburgh this weekend

Meanwhile, other Remembrance services will be taking place in and around Edinburgh as people commemorate the day.

The main service in Edinburgh is due to take place at Edinburgh City Chambers and at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in Old Town from around 10am, with a two minute silence held at 11am.

The city council has announced a number of road closures as these events take place across the Capital.

Remembrance Sunday road closures in Edinburgh

The following roads will be closed in and around Edinburgh from Remembrance Sunday services on November 12, 2023: