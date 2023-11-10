A number of road closures will be in place ahead of the Remembrance services and events in Edinburgh this weekend. 

The Scottish Capital will fall silent as it pays its respects to those who have lost their lives in conflict for Remembrance Sunday on November 12

Veterans, members of the armed forces, emergency services, and representatives from the Scottish Government will descend on the city centre for a parade and poppy wreath-laying service at the Stone of Remembrance.

Read more: Remembrance and Armistice Day services in Edinburgh this weekend

Meanwhile, other Remembrance services will be taking place in and around Edinburgh as people commemorate the day. 

The main service in Edinburgh is due to take place at Edinburgh City Chambers and at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in Old Town from around 10am, with a two minute silence held at 11am. 

The city council has announced a number of road closures as these events take place across the Capital.

Remembrance Sunday road closures in Edinburgh

The following roads will be closed in and around Edinburgh from Remembrance Sunday services on November 12, 2023:

  • High Street: Rolling road closures between George IV Bridge and Cockburn Street between 7am and 8.30am

  • High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles' Street, Parliament Square closed between 9.30am to 1.30pm

  • Haymarket Junction: Morrison Street and Grosvenor Street closed at Haymarket junction from 9.30am-12.30pm

  • Haymarket Junction: Haymarket, Clifton Terrace, West Maitland Street and Dalry Road closed from 10.55am to 11.05am

  • Kirk Loan: Closed from 9.30am to 1pm. One way order suspended at St John's Road for duration

  • Davidson's Mains: Main Street closed between Quality Street and Corbiehill Road from 12pm to 2pm 

  • Duddingston Road West: Brief rolling closure of Duddingston Road West/ Old Church Lane between The Causeway and Duddingston Kirk from 10am-10.30am

  • Kirkliston: All approaches to Kirkliston crossroads closed from 11.50am-1pm

  • South Queensferry: High Street/ The Loan rolling road closures from Queensferry Museum to Queensferry Parish Church between 10.20am and 11.15am 