Area manager Ailsa Reid, who has worked with CafeAndaluz for 15 years, said: “Stockbridge is a vibrant area with a fantastic culinary scene, and we couldn’t think of anywhere better to open our third venue in Edinburgh.

"We know Andaluz’s Spanish flair will be a welcome addition to delight diners and families for years to come."

Cafe Andaluz first opened its doors on Creswell Lane in West End of Glasgow in 2002 and has since seen an estimated 7.3 million customers come through the door.

Ms Reid continued: “Right from day one with our first venue on Cresswell Lane, we have set out to create restaurants that are part of the fabric of the neighbourhoods that surround them, with generations of families returning time and time again.

“We're excited about bringing that same magic to Stockbridge.

“We never dreamed it would be so popular when we started, and to have now served more than seven million people is truly incredible.

“Cafe Andaluz strikes a chord with the public, and we hope its enduring appeal – fun, accessible dining rooted in Spanish culture – will continue for decades to come.”

To celebrate the launch of the new Stockbridge restaurant, the team will be running a ‘Five Day Fiesta’ from Monday, November 13 to Friday, November 17 with daily special offers ranging from a complementary jug of sangria to 50% off food.

For more information visit the Cafe Andaluz website here.