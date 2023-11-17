Festive dining

Escape the cold and enjoy a festive feast to remember. Featuring seasonal-inspired dishes, the festive dining menu makes for the perfect family meal or sparkling Christmas party. Choose from delicious flavours including parsnip and apple soup, smoked salmon and horseradish roulade, traditional roast turkey and pulled beef wellington. Those with a sweet tooth can even indulge in a chocolate and Cointreau tart or a classic Christmas pudding.

The festive dining offering is available from Thursday, November 23 until Sunday, December 24.

Two courses - £30 per person*

Three courses - £35 per person*

*Available in selected properties, pre-booking is required, and prices and menus may vary.

Festive afternoon tea

Sweeten up the season with a quintessentially traditional afternoon tea, served with a festive twist and packed full of local ingredients. Treat yourself to a selection of delicate mini sandwiches including turkey and cranberry, oak smoked salmon and cream cheese, or Wensleydale and fig chutney. Make sure to save room for a medley of sweet treats expertly prepared by the inn’s team of chefs, including mulled berry trifle, a homemade scone with jam and clotted cream, and Christmas cake and Wensleydale cheese, as well as festive sable biscuits and a chocolate and pistachio torte.

Traditional afternoon tea - £26.00 per person*

Prosecco afternoon tea - £34.50 per person*

Champagne afternoon tea - £37.00 per person*

*Available in selected properties, pre-booking is required, and prices and menus may vary.

Christmas Day: A celebration for all

For the big day, settle into one of Daniel Thwaites’ inns for a delicious and hassle-free Christmas dinner brimming with seasonal and classic options. On arrival, guests will be treated to a glass of champagne before feasting on a delicious four-course menu. Choose from salmon and lobster ravioli, venison carpaccio, roasted monkfish and walnut, cashew and chestnut roast. Desserts include pistachio cake, chocolate fondant, Christmas pudding and a cheeseboard, while the dining experience can be finished off with tea or coffee and warm mince pies. A delicious wine flight is also available to pre-order.

Adults - £105 per person*

Children - £50 per person*

Children (under the age of 4) - £ 30 per person*

*Pre-booking is required, and prices and menus may vary.



Festive getaways

For those looking to make a night of it, Daniel Thwaites’ collection of inns offer an authentic seasonal escape with a selection of rooms available. From cosy doubles to grand feature rooms, they’re packed full of little luxurious including The White Company toiletries and homemade biscuits.

Based on two people sharing, prices start from £110 per night*.

*Subject to availability.

The gift of Daniel Thwaites

Give the gift of Daniel Thwaites this Christmas. Where small details, make a big difference. Whoever you’re shopping for, a gift voucher to spend in one of Daniel Thwaites’ stunning properties is a beautiful present itself. From spa days to cosy inn breaks and afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Prices start at £25, and a full range of gift vouchers can be found online here.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Christmas experiences and gift vouchers have launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of four and five-star inns:

Crown Inn, Pooley Bridge

The Crown Inn, recently awarded four silver AA stars, sits on the banks of the River Eamont and offers 17 cosy guest bedrooms, inspired by their gorgeous natural surroundings. Head up to the rooftop terrace and soak up the beautiful views along Ullswater or bunker down by the fire and enjoy a pint of Thwaites cask ale.

Red Lion, Burnsall

Steeped in history, the 16th century inn is perfect for a romantic weekend away, a mid-week escape, or a family holiday in the Yorkshire Dales. With views out to the sleepy village of Burnsall and the sound of the River Wharfe trickling by, you’ll never want to leave. For the sheer location alone, this traditional inn is a walker’s paradise with Malham, Bolton Abbey and Skipton only a short drive away.

The Beverley Arms, Beverley

With its beautiful architecture and lovely surrounding countryside, it’s easy to see why the five-star Beverley Arms is a great place for a well-deserved escape. Whether it’s a stroll around historic Beverley, a day trip to the beach, or an indulgent afternoon tea in the hotel’s contemporary restaurant, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Fleece, Cirencester

The Fleece is a five-star grade II listed coaching inn set in the heart of the Cotswolds. Found in the charming market town of Cirencester, The Fleece is conveniently located an hour away from Bath and Oxford, and just two hours away from Central London. From the stunning surrounding landscapes to the traditional market square, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and The Fleece is the ideal base from which to experience it all.

The Golden Lion, Settle

Nestled in the picturesque village of Settle, The Golden Lion is an award-winning, 17th century coaching inn which boasts all the charm and character you’d expect from an escape to the Yorkshire Dales. From the roaring fires to the hearty home-cooked food, The Golden Lion provides the perfect backdrop for your next Yorkshire retreat.

The Judge’s Lodging, York

The Judge’s Lodging in historic York offers character and charm, making it a popular retreat. The five-star Grade I listed Georgian townhouse boasts a terrific location placing guests near some of the city’s biggest attractions. Combining bespoke furniture and a mix of eclectic fabrics, each room is filled with quirky details.

The Lister Arms, Malham

For those who love a wholesome day of walking across rolling hills, finished off with a delicious meal in front of a roaring fire, The Lister Arms in Malham is the ultimate countryside destination. Discover the very best of the Yorkshire Dales with captivating landscapes, big open skies and quaint stone-build villages. Step out into the spectacular countryside and take on the famous circular walk of Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Janet’s Foss – a must-do for all Harry Potter fans too.

The Millstone, Mellor

Set in the charming village of Mellor, The Millstone provides the perfect base for a countryside escape, with rolling hills, winding rivers, and breath-taking views close by. Just a short drive away there’s the bustling market town of Clitheroe and the vibrant city of Preston. Discover the captivating Forest of Bowland, explore Clitheroe Castle, enjoy a stroll around the historic Whalley Abbey or watch the wildlife at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

The Pendle Inn, Barley

Situated at the foot of Pendle Hill, The Pendle Inn is a great destination for anyone looking to fill their boots with food and ale after a day of exploring. With a wide range of traditional British food, made from locally sourced ingredients, there’s plenty to enjoy - from fantastic pies and mouth-watering burgers to plate filling Sunday roasts. If you’re looking for an extended stay, the inn includes comfortable rooms for you to relax in, with distinct touches to make you feel at home.

The Royal, Heysham

The Royal at Heysham is a 16th-century inn at the heart of a small coastal fishing village, perfectly located on the edge of Morecombe Bay. Settle into the quiet village setting and take in spectacular sweeping landscapes with a visit to St Patrick’s Chapel, walk and cycle the impressive coastal routes or head over to the Isle of Man for the day.

The Royal Oak, Keswick

An 18th-century coaching inn, set within the hustle and bustle of Keswick town centre – a perfect base in the walking capital of the Lake District. Outstanding in its beauty, discover the very best of Keswick’s charm, bustling market square and spectacular landscapes that command the area. Take to the water of Derwentwater, walk the infamous Castlerigg Stone Circle or visit the Honister Slate Mine.

Toll House Inn, Lancaster

Whether it’s a stopover for a longer trip or a destination stay, The Toll House Inn puts guests in the centre of Lancaster life. Take to the bustle of city life and hit the shops, visit the historic Lancaster castle, the many museums or head out to the stunning surrounding countryside and canals for a quieter alternative.

For more information, or to book your Christmas experience, please contact the inns directly.