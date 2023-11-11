She alleges she was subject to harassment and discrimination at the Karuna Bhaven centre in Lesmahagow where she worked as a volunteer, initially providing manual labour in the gardens.

Dr Mariani says she later worked in marketing, planning and organisation of events and was successful in obtaining grant funding for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

After this she claims she was paid £950 per month in March, April and May 2021 before she voluntarily left the community to continue her Phd studies in Aberdeen and then, due to a family issue, returned to Spain.

She says that before leaving she had entered into a platonic relationship with the head monk, Ramunas Bucinskas.

She later returned - which she says was at the request of Mr Bucinskas - allegedly on the understanding that she would receive better accommodation than before and be given the flexibility to complete her PHD. She further states that, while no payment was discussed, she understood that, if she was able to obtain grant funding, this may become available.

Dr Mariani claims that the pair mutually decided in late 2021 that the relationship did not have a future, but after she returned from another ISKCON community near Madrid she felt Mr Bucinskas still had feelings for her.

She alleges that this was reported to George McMullan, the temple president, for spiritual guidance and he offered to attempt to resolve the situation, to which she agreed.

Dr Mariani then says she was told that she and Mr Bucinskas had been dishonest and that she - but not he - would have to leave the commune.

In her claim against the organisation she states she had been invited to the community from Spain, having given up her accommodation and role as director of tourism and paid for flights. She had no other employment or accommodation and little savings.

Dr Mariani said her being asked to leave when Mr Bucinskas was not amounted to discrimination under employment, but ISKCON argued that as she was a volunteer the legislation should not apply.

However, the tribunal found that she was "under … a contract personally to do work" and therefore subject to section 83(2)(a) of the Equalities Act.

The case will now move forward to tribunal where the allegations of harassment and victimisation due to sex will be heard.

Stephen Smith at Livingstone Brown in Glasgow said: “Our client was a spiritual follower of this organisation who moved from Spain to take up an unpaid role in Scotland with them and live and work on their eco-farm.

"She was then treated appallingly because she disclosed she and the Head Monk had developed feelings for each other and formed a platonic relationship, which she did not believe was wrong. She was then intimidated and harassed until she had to forcibly leave.

"By contrast, the monk was allowed to remain. This is the definition of discrimination due to her sex, and caused our client a great deal of distress.

"The organisation’s lawyers have then attempted a very technical defence of saying that she had no rights under the Equality Act and tried to argue that she was a ‘volunteer’ and not a ‘worker’. The Tribunal has dismissed this defence and our client now looks to leading evidence from a number of witnesses about her treatment next year.

"As well as the obvious distress caused to her, the actions of this organisation has also shattered any belief our client had that they were an organisation based on spiritual values, such as equality or fairness.”

Legal representatives for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness were contacted for comment.