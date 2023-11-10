“It’s been explained that it’s been caused by an outdated Sim card in an iPad that I had for constituency purposes. I wasn’t aware that it had to be replaced and the cost built up as a result of that," he said before dashing off.

The Herald pressed Mr Matheson several times for details as he headed away towards the entrance to the ministerial corridor, asking the cabinet minister what parliamentary and/or constituency work he was doing in Morocco. But answers came there none.

Later in the day journalists once again tried to get a fuller explanation for the costs - all being met by the public purse with Holyrood paying the lion's share (nearly £8000), while the rest has come out of Mr Matheson's office expenses.

One reporter asked him if the device that incurred the £11,000 data roaming bill abroad was used to stream any entertainment.

"Look," he replied. "I've already made a statement, all right, ok?"

Mr Matheson obviously made a mistake.

He along with all MSPs were told by the Scottish Parliament that they needed to update their Sim card to the new provider "so the appropriate roaming package could be applied".

But Mr Matheson, for whatever reason, did not do that and instead racked up an iPad bill of such size it's understood to be unprecedented in Holyrood.

It's not clear at the moment how much the roaming charges package would have cost the parliament had Mr Matheson sought one.

A quick look online shows the O2 provider offering so-called "Bolt Ons" for £6 a day in "selected destinations" for monthly customers and £1.99 for pay as you go customers. So it's likely to have been a reasonable enough fee.

The problem for Mr Matheson is that his mistake is now being compounded by his response and attitude.

He has not shown any contrition, seems content for the tab to be picked up by the taxpayer and has adopted a rather high handed attitude to dismiss reasonable questions.

The danger for Mr Matheson and to the SNP is that the episode is cutting through with voters.

Many employees are shuddering to think of the disciplinary action that would be taken against them if they made such a mistake in their own working lives.

And there is the issue of fairness. Voters really don't like politicians being seen to be judged by a lower standard than everyone else, as we've seen with various goings on at Westminster, most strikingly the Partygate scandal.

Opposition politicians will of course seize on the matter.

Stephen Kerr, the Conservative MSP, has already called for Mr Matheson to resign pointing out that other MSPs had left their posts for less.

“Henry McLeish had to resign for subletting a floor of his office. Wendy Alexander was forced to resign over an undeclared donation of £950. David McLetchie was forced to resign over taxi fares. Michael Matheson spent £11,000 of taxpayers’ money in five days on data charges in Morocco. He has to go,” Mr Kerr said last night.

With the NHS heading into winter and with reducing waiting lists for hospital treatment a key priority for government, First Minister Humza Yousaf is highly unlikely to remove his health secretary at the present time.

But nonetheless Mr Matheson's embarrassing mistake is rather uncomfortable for Mr Yousaf, and along with the ongoing row over the release of Covid Whatsapp messages adds to a perception of ministers not wishing to be fully open and transparent with the public.

