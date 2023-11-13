Scotland’s private sector economy contracted sharply in October, posting its worst performance since last November, but it recorded the fastest employment growth among the 12 UK nations and regions, a key survey shows.
The business activity index for the private sector economy north of the Border in Royal Bank of Scotland’s latest purchasing managers’ index report fell from 49.3 in September to 46.5 in October on a seasonally adjusted basis. This took the index, which measures combined manufacturing and services activity, further below the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction.
READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe
And the latest reading signalled that Scotland’s private sector economy recorded a sharper decline in output than the UK as a whole last month.
Only London, the West Midlands and the south-west of England recorded growth in October. Yorkshire and Humber, south-east England, Wales, and the north-east of England all recorded steeper declines in business activity than Scotland last month.
READ MORE: A miserable state of affairs in the UK is laid bare
Royal Bank said of the situation in Scotland: “Worsening underlying demand conditions and the cost of living crisis were said to have contributed towards the latest fall in output.”
It observed that Scottish private sector firms had increased their workforce numbers overall in October in spite of “souring” business conditions.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Better from Bank boss who seems scared of own shadow on Brexit
The rate of job creation in Scotland's private sector economy in October was the fastest in five months. and the strongest in any of the UK nations and regions.
Royal Bank said: “The uptick was spurred by stronger growth in services employment and a fresh rise in [staff] across manufacturers. Firms reported successful recruitment of suitably skilled staff and the replacement of voluntary leavers.”
It added that, although the future activity index for Scotland was above the neutral 50 mark to indicate confidence around output expectations for the year ahead across Scotland's private sector in October, “the degree of optimism remained historically subdued and even weakened fractionally since September”.
Royal Bank declared: “Brexit, the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and the current slowdown in the economy all heavily weighed on expectations.”
Of the 12 nations and regions of the UK, only Northern Ireland and the north-east of England recorded a weaker outlook than Scotland, the bank noted.
Judith Cruickshank, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, said: "With demand taking a step back over the last couple of months, the Scottish private sector displayed further weakness at the start of the final quarter.
“Spurred by sharper declines across both the manufacturing and services sector, business activity dropped at an accelerated pace in October. The downturn was the most pronounced in 11 months.”
She added: “Nonetheless, waning demand helped to assuage inflationary pressures, which were much weaker than this time last year. That said, rising costs for raw materials and renewed pressure from rising global prices meant that cost burdens, and in turn selling prices, still rose at historically elevated rates. However, employment trends remained resilient, with workforce numbers rising at the quickest pace in five months."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here