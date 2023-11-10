A major search and rescue operation was launched and man was rescued by fire crews but the woman was not found.

Police Scotland said the body of a woman was recovered from the River Kelvin in Glasgow shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.

Formal identification is still to take place, however the force said the family of a 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in the area has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”