A woman’s body has been recovered in the search for a 58-year-old missing since an incident in a river almost a month ago.

Emergency crews were first called to the river in Glasgow's West End near Eldon Street just before 6pm on Wednesday October 11 after reports of two people in the River Kelvin in Glasgow’s west end.

A major search and rescue operation was launched and man was rescued by fire crews but the woman was not found.

Police Scotland said the body of a woman was recovered from the River Kelvin in Glasgow shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.

Formal identification is still to take place, however the force said the family of a 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in the area has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”