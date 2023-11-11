It comes after a sit down protest was held in Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Friday (November 10), with campaigners calling for Palestinian liberation.

The UK Government condemned the planned march in London, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it "provocative and disrespectful".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman described those taking part as "hate marchers" and said there was an "obvious risk of serious public disorder".

However, the Prime Minister was under pressure to sack Ms Braverman this week after she had a column published in the Times accusing the Met of bias for allowing the protests to go ahead.

The Fareham MP was also widely criticised for comparing the protests to marches in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said plans for the marches should go ahead, and that he was "beyond angry" at the UK Government's response.

He added: “I am beyond angry at the Home Secretary and the UK Government who seem to want to drive every issue into a culture war.

“Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable. If Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”

Where and when are the Palestine protests in Scotland?





Glasgow: 1pm at Buchanan steps

Edinburgh: 12pm on Waverley Bridge

Aberdeem: 2pm at Westburn Park

Dundee: 2pm at Dundee City Centre

Dumfries: 2pm at Burns Statue

Forres: 2pm at High Street

Why are people protesting for Palestine?





People are marching to call for a ceasefire in Gaza after conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas.

The fighting began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people and took 229 as hostages.

Since, Israel has unleashed attacks on Gaza, which have reportedly killed more than 10,000 Palestinians.

The protests, organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, are calling for a ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed.