Thousands of people are expected to take part in pro-Palestine protests across Scotland on Armistice Day.
Marches will take place in major cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen on Saturday (November 11) calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the UK commemorates an end to fighting in World War One.
It comes after a sit down protest was held in Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Friday (November 10), with campaigners calling for Palestinian liberation.
The UK Government condemned the planned march in London, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it "provocative and disrespectful".
Read more: Explained: The row over pro-Palestinian protests on Armistice Day
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described those taking part as "hate marchers" and said there was an "obvious risk of serious public disorder".
However, the Prime Minister was under pressure to sack Ms Braverman this week after she had a column published in the Times accusing the Met of bias for allowing the protests to go ahead.
The Fareham MP was also widely criticised for comparing the protests to marches in Northern Ireland.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said plans for the marches should go ahead, and that he was "beyond angry" at the UK Government's response.
He added: “I am beyond angry at the Home Secretary and the UK Government who seem to want to drive every issue into a culture war.
“Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable. If Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”
Where and when are the Palestine protests in Scotland?
-
Glasgow: 1pm at Buchanan steps
-
Edinburgh: 12pm on Waverley Bridge
-
Aberdeem: 2pm at Westburn Park
-
Dundee: 2pm at Dundee City Centre
-
Dumfries: 2pm at Burns Statue
-
Forres: 2pm at High Street
Why are people protesting for Palestine?
People are marching to call for a ceasefire in Gaza after conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas.
The fighting began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people and took 229 as hostages.
Since, Israel has unleashed attacks on Gaza, which have reportedly killed more than 10,000 Palestinians.
The protests, organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, are calling for a ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel