A Scottish school has paid a moving tribute to more than 177 former pupils who died in the First and Second World Wars.
Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow is one of several landmarks across Scotland which have lit up red in support of PoppyScotland this Remembrance weekend.
Silhouettes of soldiers and poppies, designed by pupils and brought to life by the school's laser cutter, add to the dramatic light display, while handmade ornamental poppies for each fallen former pupil have been planted in the school grounds.
Dan Wyatt, rector of Kelvinside Academy, said: “Many former Kelvinside pupils fought and died during WWI and WWII. We are fortunate to have the commitment, creativity, knowledge and passion within our school to create such a unique and fitting tribute."
The War Memorial Trust school has one of the biggest combined cadet forces in the country, and held a former Remembrance service on Friday (November 10).
Yayha Cathcart, a S6 pupil and Regimental Sergeant Major and leader of Kelvinside Academy’s combined cadet force, said: “It has been more than 100 years since the Great War, but it’s a vital part of our country’s identity and our school’s history.
"We owe it to each and every person who served to remember, respect, and honour their sacrifice. Sacrifices continue to be made by men and women serving in the Forces to this day and being part of the school’s CCF programme has really opened my eyes to the debt we owe them.”
It comes as Scotland pays tribute to people who lost their lives in conflict during Remembrance and Armistice Day services this weekend.
In Glasgow, a Remembrance Sunday service will be held in George Square on November 12, just before 11am.
There will be a two minute silence followed by a wreath laying and parade in front of the City Chambers.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here