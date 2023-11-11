At 11am, the One O'clock Gun fired at Edinburgh Castle and a two minute silence was held in the city centre.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, and representatives from service charities.

Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, there was then a short ceremony for people to pay their respects.

It comes as protests take place across Scotland calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In Edinburgh, hundreds gathered for a pro-Palestine march which started on Waverley Bridge at 12pm.

Similar demonstrations are going ahead throughout the day across the UK, including in Glasgow, London, Aberdeen and Dundee, despite condemnation from the UK Government.

Rishi Sunak called the protests "provocative and disrespectful" while Home Secretary Suella Braverman described people taking part as "hate marchers".

However, others including First Minister Humza Yousaf pointed out Armistice Day is an appropriate time to call for peace.

Saying the plans should go ahead, Mr Yousaf said: "Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable. If Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”

Armistice Day is held on the 11th day of the 11th month every year to mark the agreement which brought about the end of the First World War.

Remembrance Sunday will take place on November 12 this year, with a large ceremony being held in Edinburgh.

Crowds will gather at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers and from 10am a parade will be held by military personnel at the Castle Esplanade.

At 11am a single round will be fired from a gun at Edinburgh Castle and a two minute silence will be held.

Then, wreaths will be laid at the Stone of Remembrance by veterans, dignitaries, and representatives of the Scottish Government.