Edinburgh fell silent to honour the war dead at a moving Armistice Service on Saturday morning (November 11).
Dignitaries including veterans and members of the armed forces gathered by the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens to pay their respects on the 105th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
At 11am, the One O'clock Gun fired at Edinburgh Castle and a two minute silence was held in the city centre.
Wreaths were laid by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, and representatives from service charities.
Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, there was then a short ceremony for people to pay their respects.
Read more: Edinburgh services to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day
It comes as protests take place across Scotland calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
In Edinburgh, hundreds gathered for a pro-Palestine march which started on Waverley Bridge at 12pm.
Similar demonstrations are going ahead throughout the day across the UK, including in Glasgow, London, Aberdeen and Dundee, despite condemnation from the UK Government.
Rishi Sunak called the protests "provocative and disrespectful" while Home Secretary Suella Braverman described people taking part as "hate marchers".
However, others including First Minister Humza Yousaf pointed out Armistice Day is an appropriate time to call for peace.
Saying the plans should go ahead, Mr Yousaf said: "Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable. If Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”
Read more: Palestine protests taking place across Scotland on Armistice Day
Armistice Day is held on the 11th day of the 11th month every year to mark the agreement which brought about the end of the First World War.
Remembrance Sunday will take place on November 12 this year, with a large ceremony being held in Edinburgh.
Crowds will gather at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers and from 10am a parade will be held by military personnel at the Castle Esplanade.
At 11am a single round will be fired from a gun at Edinburgh Castle and a two minute silence will be held.
Then, wreaths will be laid at the Stone of Remembrance by veterans, dignitaries, and representatives of the Scottish Government.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here