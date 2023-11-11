Mr Yousaf wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The far-right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the police on Armistice Day.

"The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign."

The First Minister reposted Sky News footage of people clashing with police as they waved England flags near the cordoned off Cenotaph in London.

Scuffles broke out as police attempted to stop a crowd of people bearing St George’s flags from reaching the war memorial, but the group pushed through, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

The Met Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “While the two minutes’ silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter-protesters who are in the area in significant numbers.”

Further clashes with police happened in Chinatown with counter-protesters chanting: “You’re not English any more” towards officers.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and another for possession of a baton.

Suella Braverman has been criticised for 'emboldening' the far-right (Image: PA)

A group of counter-protesters was than detained near to Westminster Bridge. It is understood the group of about 100 people were being held under police powers to prevent a disturbance.

Two arrests were made, including one for assaulting a police officer and a second for possession of a controlled substance.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary’s words. The police’s job has been made much harder.”

Ms Braverman has come under fire this week for comments made ahead of the pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday (November 11).

There have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack the minister after she described the protests as "hate marches", criticised the Met Police, and compared the demonstrations to marches in Northern Ireland in an unauthorised article in The Times.

Police officers scuffle with counter protesters in London's Chinatown ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest march (Image: PA)

Mr Sunak previously described the marches as "provocative and disrespectful" on Armistice Day, and said he has "full confidence" in Ms Braverman.

Meanwhile, Humza Yousaf said he was "beyond angry" at the UK Government's response to the protests, which he said should go ahead.

He said: “I am beyond angry at the Home Secretary and the UK Government who seem to want to drive every issue into a culture war.

“Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable. If Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”