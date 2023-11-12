Crowds took to the Buchanan Street steps waving Palestine flags and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, with dozens of similar marches taking place across Scotland and the UK.

Police said five men and two women were arrested in separate incidents linked to the demonstrations in Scotland – all in Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were a number of demonstrations throughout Scotland today (Saturday, 11 November 2023) in relation to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“In total there were seven arrests, five men and two women, made in separate incidents linked to the demonstrations, all in Glasgow City Centre.”

Organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, protests were also held in cities including Edinburgh, Dundee, and Aberdeen.

In London, far-right counter protesters clashed with police near the Cenotaph on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said 82 people were arrested to "prevent a breach of the peace" as part of a group who tried to reach the pro-Palestine protest march.

Meanwhile, it is also understood police detained more than 100 pro-Palestine protesters who launched fireworks and were wearing face coverings.

The Met said it is looking for a number of individuals who took part in the main demonstration in London, including one who held a banner intertwining the Star of David with a Nazi swastika and others on suspicion of various hate crimes.

The disorder in London was condemned by politicians, with many accusing Home Secretary Suella Braverman of escalating tensions.

First Minister Humza Yousaf wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The far-right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the police on Armistice Day.

"The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the "wholly unacceptable" actions by both far-right groups and "Hamas sympathisers” on the pro-Palestine march.