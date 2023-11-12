Luton-based easyJet launched new routes to Larnaca in Cyprus and Enfidha Tunisia from Glasgow Airport for summer 2024.

"Both destinations are incredibly popular with sunseekers and sightseers alike and these new services will deliver even greater choice and flexibility for our customers," said Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport.

Also this week, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched a snowsports destination sale from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, as well as putting on more flights and holidays to Majorca from the two largest Scottish cities Glasgow for April 2024 in time for "one of the biggest cycling sportives in the European calendar", the Majorca 312.

Meanwhile, Finnair is to increase flights from the United Kingdom including from Edinburgh to Helsinki.

Scotch whisky giant unveils luxury hotel experience

Chivas Brothers, the luxury Scotch whisky distiller, has opened its first hotel.

Among the features is a whisky library stocked with highlights from the distillers’ portfolio, including single malt whiskies from The Glenlivet, Aberlour, and Scapa, and blends from the Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and Ballantine’s ranges. (Image: Chivas Brothers)

The maker of Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Royal Salute declared that the high-end Linn House in Speyside will allow whisky lovers to "connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made". The company has developed the guest house in a Victorian manor, dating back to 1870, which was designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand. It said the interior has been "reimagined for today" with luxury amenities and "rustic-chic interiors inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland".

'Quaint' Scottish country inn changes hands

A country inn in a popular tourist spot in Perthshire has new tenants.

UK property firm Graham + Sibbald said the "quaint" Bein Inn at Glenfarg had been leased to Gary and Claire MacLeod, following a "short period of marketing".

Graham Sibbald said: 'This is their first independent business venture but have experience in the hotel trade as a chef and front-of-house management.' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Gary MacLeod said: "We are both delighted and honoured to have the historical Bein Inn as our first venture. We look forward to working with the MacGregor family to sustain this well-established local hotel into the future. Our plans are to build on the strong reputation and to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service to the community we serve."

Scottish wealth management firm sold to Canadian investment giant

Glasgow-based financial planning business Intelligent Capital is set to become part of the Adam & Co private banking operation based in Edinburgh following its acquisition by Canadian giant Canaccord Genuity.

Tim Wishart (left), head of strategy, Mark Ivory, head of portfolio management, and Graham Storrie, head of Adam & Co Wealth Management (Image: Adam & Co)

In a late afternoon announcement to coincide with the start of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canaccord announced that it had acquired Intelligent Capital for an undisclosed sum via its UK wealth management business. The Glasgow operation, which has 17 employees £220 million in client assets, will operate under the Adam & Co brand going forward.