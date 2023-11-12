Scottish airports have celebrated a raft of new route wins and more flights signalling a new air travel boom.
As major airlines including Ryanair post rising profits and passenger numbers surpass pre-pandemic totals new routes and extra flights have been introduced for fliers to and from Scotland.
Luton-based easyJet launched new routes to Larnaca in Cyprus and Enfidha Tunisia from Glasgow Airport for summer 2024.
"Both destinations are incredibly popular with sunseekers and sightseers alike and these new services will deliver even greater choice and flexibility for our customers," said Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport.
Also this week, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched a snowsports destination sale from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, as well as putting on more flights and holidays to Majorca from the two largest Scottish cities Glasgow for April 2024 in time for "one of the biggest cycling sportives in the European calendar", the Majorca 312.
Meanwhile, Finnair is to increase flights from the United Kingdom including from Edinburgh to Helsinki.
Scotch whisky giant unveils luxury hotel experience
Chivas Brothers, the luxury Scotch whisky distiller, has opened its first hotel.
The maker of Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Royal Salute declared that the high-end Linn House in Speyside will allow whisky lovers to "connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made". The company has developed the guest house in a Victorian manor, dating back to 1870, which was designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand. It said the interior has been "reimagined for today" with luxury amenities and "rustic-chic interiors inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland".
'Quaint' Scottish country inn changes hands
A country inn in a popular tourist spot in Perthshire has new tenants.
UK property firm Graham + Sibbald said the "quaint" Bein Inn at Glenfarg had been leased to Gary and Claire MacLeod, following a "short period of marketing".
Gary MacLeod said: "We are both delighted and honoured to have the historical Bein Inn as our first venture. We look forward to working with the MacGregor family to sustain this well-established local hotel into the future. Our plans are to build on the strong reputation and to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service to the community we serve."
Scottish wealth management firm sold to Canadian investment giant
Glasgow-based financial planning business Intelligent Capital is set to become part of the Adam & Co private banking operation based in Edinburgh following its acquisition by Canadian giant Canaccord Genuity.
In a late afternoon announcement to coincide with the start of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canaccord announced that it had acquired Intelligent Capital for an undisclosed sum via its UK wealth management business. The Glasgow operation, which has 17 employees £220 million in client assets, will operate under the Adam & Co brand going forward.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here