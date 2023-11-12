The pair's vehicle was rammed several times and they were repeatedly attacked and incredibly, the incident took place on PC Malik’s first day on the job.

After a high-octane car chase the pair gave chase on foot once the suspect had deserted the stolen vehicle he had been driving.

The police constables have been nominated in the group bravery category at this year's Scottish Police Federation’s annual awards.

READ MORE: Police Scotland condemns 'unprecedented' acts of violence on bonfire night

A total of 20 officers, including constables, campus police, detectives and probationers, have been shortlisted for heroic acts and dedication to their communities.

The list also includes police probationer Christopher Martin who tackled an armed man at a city hospital.

PC Christopher Martin tackled an armed man attempting to enter a hospital (Image: Scottish Police Federation)

PC Martin spotted the suspect and followed him outside and – despite his lack of experience - prevented the male from re-entering the hospital.

He had no training in negotiation tactics and no access to equipment typically used in such circumstances. The constable is nominated in the Individual Bravery category.

Four officers – PCs Gary Hutchison, Andrew Glen, Paul Lambert and Keir Samson – have been shortlisted for a Team Bravery Award after being credited with saving lives during a stabbing incident in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Sunak under pressure to sack Braverman after attack on Met

Christine McLanachan, an 'inspirational' detective constable who is ‘always first in the door and last to leave’ has been shortlisted for the 'Cops' Cop of the Year' award while Paul Phillips is up for an individual bravery award after tackling an armed man while off duty from his job in Inverness.

The officer was driving home with his young family when he spotted an incident on a busy road.

The man was causing such alarm that several members of the public had called police.

He leapt out of car and instructed his family to carry on driving and lock the doors. before successfully negotiating with the man, who threatened to stab him during the incident.

He kept engaging with him and even though he was off-duty, he continued to assist with the arrest process when other officers with public order kits had arrived.

Evie Coultas risked her own life after watching an attack unfold in a line of traffic in Glasgow earlier this year when she was also off-duty.

PC Evie Coultas is up for a bravery award after rushing to the aid of a woman who had been attacked in her car (Image: Scottish Police Federation)

Despite having no protective equipment or radio, she ran to the aid of the driver after the male opened her car door and attacked them.

READ MORE: Seven arrested in Glasgow in connection with Palestine protests

PC Coultas is based at Drumchapel Police Station and works as a Campus Officer at nearby Knightswood Secondary.

David Threadgold, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Our annual awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the individual and team acts of bravery and dedication to our communities that we see day in, day out in policing.

“Police officers continue to face unprecedented challenges, but these awards are an opportunity to pause and reflect on the fantastic work that they do. "



A special Chair’s Award will be announced at the ceremony, which will take place Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 23.