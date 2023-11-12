UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is at odds with Mr Sarwar on the matter, with the former refusing to back a ceasefire and instead calling for "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to get into Gaza, while the latter supports one.

Scottish Labour MSP Pauline McNeill was among senior politicians who addressed a pro-Palestine rally in Glasgow yesterday.

In his letter sent today, Mr Yousaf told welcomed Mr Sarwar's stance and urged him to say if the two Scottish Labour MPs would back his position in the vote.

Scottish Labour MSP Pauline McNeill addressing a pro-Palestinan demonstration in Buchanan Street in Glasgow. Photograph by Colin Mearns, November 11, 2023.

"I welcome the stance you have taken as leader of your party in backing those calls for a ceasefire, in stark contrast with the position taken by Sir Keir Starmer," he said.

"Given that Scottish Labour has two MPs, I am urging you to confirm that they will vote in accordance with the policy you have set out as their leader - which is widely supported among the general public in Scotland and across the UK, as well as by the United Nations and its aid agencies - rather than the inadequate position being taken by Sir Keir."

He added: "If both Scottish Labour MPs choose to defy you as leader of Scottish Labour by not backing a ceasefire, they will not only be out of step with the Scottish public, but on the wrong side of history.

Pro-Palestinan demonstration at the concert hall steps on Buchanan Street in Glasgow. Pictured is the crowd on Buchanan Street... Photograph by Colin Mearns.11 November 2023.

"Given the mounting death of innocent children, women and men, nothing less than an immediate ceasefire can meet the humanitarian needs of the moment.

"I trust that you are in a position to offer this reassurance regarding how Scottish Labour's two MPs will vote."

The SNP have submitted an amendment to the King's Speech which says that MPs "call on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire."

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle will decide if the amendment will go to a vote next week.

This is likely given that the SNP is the third biggest party.

Several Labour figures have come out in favour of a ceasefire, including 20 frontbench members.

Shadow minister Imran Hussein resigned from the frontbench last Wednesday because of the party's stance on the conflict.

Mr Hussein said he couldn't serve as a shadow minister "in all good conscience" as he wanted to advocate for a ceasefire.

It is unclear if the party will have a free vote on the issue. Welsh Labour did so in the Senedd last Wednesday night, as a Plaid Cymru motion passed with the support of 11 Labour members.

Mr Starmer came under criticism early on in the conflict after he suggested in an LBC interview that Israel "had the right" to withhold water and electricity from Gaza after the Hamas terror attack.

He rolled back on his comments more than a week later, after much backlash.

Mr Sarwar said Mr Starmer's comments on the bloodshed in Gaza lacked “empathy” and “humanity” during an emotional outburst.

It has previously been reported that Mr Sarwar was "unhappy" with how Mr Starmer was approaching the conflict.

Mr Starmer has continued to resist calls for a ceasefire saying it would only “embolden” Hamas militants to launch another attack.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to back a ceasefire in the Middle East. Photo PA.

French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that Israel must stop killing babies and women in Gaza.

In an interview with the BBC at the Élysée Palace, Mr Macron said there was "no justification" for the bombing.

While recognising Israel's right to protect itself, "we do urge them to stop this bombing" in Gaza, he said.

When asked if he wanted other leaders - including in the US and the UK - to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: "I hope they will."

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 12 : People search through buildings, destroyed during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on November 12, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce. The leaders of the main UN agencies issued a rare joint statement to express their indignation. More than 40 per cent of the dead in Gaza after nearly four weeks of war are children. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images).

After a month of Israeli bombardment and nearly two weeks after Israel launched a major ground offensive into the territory, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Friday that 11,078 people had been killed, including 4506 children, while 1.5 million had fled their homes.

Mr Macron stressed that France "clearly condemns" the "terrorist" actions of Hamas.

Responding to Mr Macron Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nations should condemn Hamas, not Israel.

Scottish Labour have been approached for a response to Mr Yousaf's letter.