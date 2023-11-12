ScotRail is searching for trainee train drivers on a "magical" railway line in the Scottish Highlands.
The "extremely rare" vacancy offers the opportunity to drive through some of the "most scenic landscapes on Earth" in Fort William.
It includes the Glenfinnan Viaduct, a view familiar to Harry Potter fans as the route of the Hogwarts Express.
But the successful candidate will need to be someone who "won't let themselves be distracted by the breathtaking scenery", ScotRail said.
The rail operator said: "Want to drive trains along the most scenic (and possibly magical) railway on earth?
"We have an extremely rare vacancy for a trainee train driver in Fort William. The successful candidate will need to be someone who won't let themselves be distracted by the breathtaking scenery."
Trainee salary starts at £32,968 a year, with newly qualified drivers earning £45,828 and fully qualified drivers £58,028.
It is described as a "very rewarding job" which requires professionalism, excellent customer service skills and dedication to ensuring services run safely and on time.
The job overview says: "Come on board for a career where you’ll look forward to coming to work every day. This is an exciting chance to embark on a new and interesting career with great prospects and benefits.
"As a driver with ScotRail, you could be travelling along some of the most scenic rail routes in the world, doing the important job of transporting and connecting the people of Scotland.
"All we ask is that you’re keen to learn, can stay calm under pressure and will always maintain the highest levels of safety. If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you. Train driving could be your perfect career!"
Candidates must be over 21-years-old, be a good communicator, enthusiastic, good at problem solving, and have experience working in an equally responsible role "where safety is paramount".
Shift and weekend work will be required, while the ideal candidate will hold a car driving license, though this is not essential.
Applications are open now on the ScotRail website, with the closing date on Saturday November 18, 2023.
