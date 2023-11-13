The celebrations mark the first official engagements held by The King’s Foundation since it was announced that the charity, formerly known as The Prince’s Foundation, would change its name following The King’s accession to the throne.

One of the Scots attending the Dumfries House celebration is Ron Robertson, who grew up in Orkney and now lives in Kilmarnock. Mr Robertson says that as a boy he always had a rough idea he was the same age as Prince Charles and remembers standing in the rain to meet the Queen when he was a Boy Scout.

He also remembers the coronation. “It was the first time I’d ever seen a TV,” he says. “I was on holiday at my uncle’s in Prestwick – he was the rich one of the family. They shut all the curtains and there was this little black and white television in the corner.”

Mr Robertson says quite a few things have changed in the 75 years of his and the King’s lifetime.

“I don’t think folk were so aggressive in the past,” he says. “I find the young ones now so aggressive in their manner but other than that, life has improved; my health has been quite good. People are probably better off and young people are a lot more streetwise.”

One of his strongest earliest memories is coming from Orkney to work at the bakers Galbraiths in Ayr and going to Bobby Jones dancehall in the 1960s and being turned away because he wasn’t wearing a tie. He went out and bought one, went back the next week and met a girl called Sylvia, who he married four months later.

Mr Robertson – who worked as a postman and was a volunteer swimming coach for more than 40 years – says the last 75 years have been happy for him. “At the end of being a postman, I was out in the van in the country,” he says, “and I used to sit and say to myself ‘how do I get paid for this? It suited me great.”

Another of the Scots attending today’s event at Dumfries House is Betty Perry from Govan, who was born on exactly the same day as the King: November 14th, 1948. Unlike Mr Robertson, she doesn’t remember the Queen’s coronation in 1953 but is still friends with the girls she met at school more than 70 years ago. A lot has changed in that time, she says, but a lot has stayed the same.

“Parts of Glasgow are still the same, but a lot of the buildings I knew are gone,” she says. One of them is the four-bedroom corporation flat where she grew up with her seven brothers and sisters. There’s just a big bit of empty ground where it once stood, she says.

“My daddy always worked as a welder in the shipyards with a decent wage and two of my brothers went into that as well,” she says. “We were always happy.”

In all, around 250 people will be attending the two birthday events today, which were inspired by the monthly tea dances run by The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House, which are part of the charity’s health and wellbeing programme to help combat loneliness and social isolation in the local area. The events also mark other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS’s 75th anniversary.

At the Highgrove event, the King will join the nominated guests in enjoying live music from the local Rock Choir, as well as an original composition created for the occasion by 14-year-old Bill Goulding, a local gardening enthusiast who regularly visits Highgrove Gardens.

Other guests in attendance at the Highgrove event include The King’s Foundation Ambassador Jay Blades, who presents The Repair Shop, as well as sitters from the Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation project, commissioned by His Majesty to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush to the UK.

Kristina Murrin, CEO of The King’s Foundation, said it was heartwarming to know that so many people from all walks of life would be coming together today to celebrate both their birthdays and the positive contributions they have made to their local communities. She said: “The King’s Foundation is incredibly proud to be hosting two events here at Highgrove Gardens and at our Dumfries House headquarters."