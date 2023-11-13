The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

Ms Braverman's position had come under increasing scrutiny following an article she wrote for the Times, published on Thursday.

In the article Ms Braverman criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, and said protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of those seen in Northern Ireland.

The home secretary also accused the Met Police of a “double standard “over their handling of protests.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on the article.

More to follow.