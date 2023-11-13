Live

Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle LIVE

By Andrew Learmonth

  • Rishi Sunak is reshuffling his Conservative cabinet
  • Suella Braverman has been sacked as Home Secretary
  • James Cleverly is expected to replace her
  • David Cameron, the former Prime Minister, has been seen entering 10 Downing Street and could replace Mr Cleverly as Foreign Secretary

