Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop in the UK, successfully launched the Wingstop brand in the UK market in 2018 and later went on to be named Deliveroo's "Restaurant of the Year" in 2021.

Wingstop Glasgow

Today’s opening in the St Enoch Centre will be the first Wingstop dine-in site in Glasgow, further to its delivery unit.

Next month, the chain will open its second site in the Scottish capital in Fountain Park on Monday, December 11, following the success of its Edinburgh St. James Quarter site.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings.

“Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say thank you to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team.

"We’re only just getting started and are excited for what’s to come.”

To mark the opening of the St Enoch Centre location, Wingstop will offer its first 100 customers a free serving of chicken wings.

With just weeks to go until the next Scottish launch, the restaurant has promised a menu of cooked-to-order chicken in a choice of ten flavours as well as "modern and vibrant interiors complete with curated playlists and customised ordering options".

