An American restaurant chain known for its chicken wings, burgers and tenders will open two new Scottish sites this year.
Founded in 1994 as a "small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant" in Texas, Wingstop now operates and franchises more than 2000 locations worldwide.
Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop in the UK, successfully launched the Wingstop brand in the UK market in 2018 and later went on to be named Deliveroo's "Restaurant of the Year" in 2021.
READ MORE: Cafe Andaluz opens new restaurant in 'vibrant' Scottish neighbourhood
Today’s opening in the St Enoch Centre will be the first Wingstop dine-in site in Glasgow, further to its delivery unit.
Next month, the chain will open its second site in the Scottish capital in Fountain Park on Monday, December 11, following the success of its Edinburgh St. James Quarter site.
Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings.
“Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say thank you to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team.
"We’re only just getting started and are excited for what’s to come.”
READ MORE: 'It's not my first rodeo': Glasgow bar prepares for major menu makeover
To mark the opening of the St Enoch Centre location, Wingstop will offer its first 100 customers a free serving of chicken wings.
With just weeks to go until the next Scottish launch, the restaurant has promised a menu of cooked-to-order chicken in a choice of ten flavours as well as "modern and vibrant interiors complete with curated playlists and customised ordering options".
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel