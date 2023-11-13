“If you don’t like me, I won’t be here forever. If you don’t like this government, it won’t last forever,” David Cameron told the people of Scotland just days before the vote on independence. Some eyebrows may have been raised then when nine years later, with the Conservative Government still very much in power, the former Prime Minister emerged from the political wilderness, took a peerage and was appointed foreign secretary.
While it’s probably the other referendum the 57-year-old is best remembered for, the former MP for Witney has plenty of connections to Scotland.
Mr Cameron has Scottish blood on both sides of his family, though admittedly pretty far removed in the case of his mother whose father's mother's father's father was from Fife.
However, his father was born in Huntly, Aberdeenshire in a Victorian country house built for the former Prime Minister’s great-great grandfather Alexander Geddes.
Read More: Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle LIVE : David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary
“My surname goes back to the West Highlands,” Mr Cameron said in a speech urging Scots to vote no. “The name Cameron might mean 'crooked nose' but the clan motto is 'Let us unite', and that is exactly what we in these islands have done."
Some may suggest ‘let us unite’ is right behind ‘strong and stable’ in terms of Cameron quotes that haven’t aged well.
The Cameron clan were part of the Jacobite uprising of 1715 against the Act of Union, something the PM shrugged off with “we let our hearts rule our heads”.
It’s not just in the dim and distant past though that the new Foreign Secretary can claim ties to fair Caledonia – indeed, it’s often claimed he owns half of Jura.
Mr Cameron frequently holidays on the 20,000 acre Tarbert estate, with Times columnist Alex Massie suggesting in 2019 that the former Conservative leader had christened a deer he shot there ‘Boris’.
Asked about his love for the island he said: “When you’re up a hill on a stiff walk and the rain’s coming down and then glorious sunshine with these fantastic views – there’s nowhere better to be.
“I love swimming in the sea there. The beaches are beautiful and I love to fish.”
Does he own half of the Inner Hebridean island though? Well, not quite.
Read More: Cameron in shock return to UK Government as Sunak reshuffles cabinet
Mr Cameron’s wife, Samantha, is the daughter of Annabel Astor, Viscountess Astor, and Sir Reginald Sheffield, 8th Baronet.
The Tarbert Estate on Jura has been owned by the Astor Family for more than 100 years, so while the former Prime Minister does not own the land he does have a family connection.
Included in the estate is the Corryvreckan whirlpool which separates the island from Scarba.
Author George Orwell famously nearly drowned while making the crossing in a boat, with he and his young son, Richard, rescued by a passing lobster fisherman after managing to make it to a small rocky outcrop.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel