The road was closed for around seven hours while investigations were carried out.

Police said investigations are ongoing.



Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Andy Wilson at this time.



“Investigation into the collision is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone that has dashcam footage of the vehicles to contact Police Scotland on 101 or online quoting reference 1536 of 9 November, 2023.”