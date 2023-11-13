Fire crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

READ MORE: Man named after fatal crash on the A952 in Aberdeenshire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.24am on Monday, November 13, to reports of a fire within a building on St James Street, Paisley.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and an aerial appliance to the scene where crews extinguished the fire.

“Firefighters remain in attendance.”