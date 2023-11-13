A new independent Scottish whisky blender has been named alongside some of the industry greats in a prestigious list.
Woven has hailed its ranking number 35 in the third edition of the "highly anticipated" annual top 50 list of the World’s Most Admired Whiskies 2023, released by Drinks International, and said it is “the youngest brand to appear, at only three years old”.
The blenders said it is in prestigious Scottish company "with the likes of Ardberg, Bruichladdich and Glenmorangie appearing in the top 10, as well as fellow new entries, Compass Box, Nc’Nean and Raasay also making the top 50 countdown".
It comes ahead of Woven’s planned pop-up concept store in St James Quarter, Edinburgh, launching on Wednesday, November 29 until Saturday, December 2.
Pete Allison, Woven co-founder, said: "Our inclusion, just three years after starting our journey is quite frankly, surreal. It is a formidable list of whisky companies we greatly admire, and we can't quite believe we're reading our name alongside such icons of the whisky world."
Drinks International assembled a "voting academy" made up of buyers, bar owners, writers, educators and other specialists and free from brand association.
Voting criteria included the quality and consistency of the whiskies in the brand range, the price-to-quality ratio across the brand portfolio as well as the strength of the branding and marketing.
Duncan McRae, Woven co-founder, said: "We love creating whiskies that make moments special. Whether it’s a dram at the end of the working day or toasting to an occasion. It’s exciting to be recognised for something we’re truly passionate about."
