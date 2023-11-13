The blenders said it is in prestigious Scottish company "with the likes of Ardberg, Bruichladdich and Glenmorangie appearing in the top 10, as well as fellow new entries, Compass Box, Nc’Nean and Raasay also making the top 50 countdown".

It comes ahead of Woven’s planned pop-up concept store in St James Quarter, Edinburgh, launching on Wednesday, November 29 until Saturday, December 2.

Pete Allison, Woven co-founder, said: "Our inclusion, just three years after starting our journey is quite frankly, surreal. It is a formidable list of whisky companies we greatly admire, and we can't quite believe we're reading our name alongside such icons of the whisky world."

Drinks International assembled a "voting academy" made up of buyers, bar owners, writers, educators and other specialists and free from brand association.

Voting criteria included the quality and consistency of the whiskies in the brand range, the price-to-quality ratio across the brand portfolio as well as the strength of the branding and marketing.

Duncan McRae, Woven co-founder, said: "We love creating whiskies that make moments special. Whether it’s a dram at the end of the working day or toasting to an occasion. It’s exciting to be recognised for something we’re truly passionate about."

All staff made redundant as Scottish company collapses

A Glasgow manufacturer and online retailer of reusable nappies, swimwear nappies and related accessories has collapsed into liquidation, with all 47 staff made redundant.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden, of Interpath Advisory, were appointed joint provisional liquidators to Tots Bots Limited on Thursday last week, it was announced this morning. The family-owned business, which the liquidators noted was award-winning and had focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly products, was founded more than 20 years ago.

Chicken restaurant chain to open Glasgow and Edinburgh sites

An American restaurant chain known for its chicken wings, burgers and tenders will open two new Scottish sites this year.

Founded in 1994 as a "small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant" in Texas, Wingstop now operates and franchises more than 2000 locations worldwide. Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop in the UK, successfully launched the Wingstop brand in the UK market in 2018 and later went on to be named Deliveroo's "Restaurant of the Year" in 2021.