This includes a sweeping stone staircase, period cornicing, a glass ceiling dome, and a stained-glass window depicting Glasgow’s famous coat of arms inspired by the legend of St Mungo.

The Library area at AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow (Image: Supplied)

Blending the 'old with the new', the heritage part of the project is linked with a contemporary building, designed by Hoskins Architects, which fills an 80-year-old empty site on the corner of George Street and John Street.

AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow (Image: supplied)

The AC Lounge, a multi-functional space at the heart of the hotel, offers seating areas and a bar where guests and visitors can enjoy a curated menu of drinks and light bites.

READ MORE: 'Sneak peek' at restaurant interior inspired by story of St Mungo

Neighbouring the space is Hazel, a new 100-seater restaurant open to guests and the general public led by French Head Chef Eric Avenier.

AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow (Image: supplied)

Named after the famous tree that features in the legend of St Mungo, Hazel offers “fresh and exciting plates” influenced by the Mediterranean and created using the best of Scottish ingredients, over breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The hotel also includes AC Fitness, a 24/7 gym with state-of-the-art equipment, yoga facilities, and free weights. (Image: supplied)

Craig Munro, general manager of the new 245-room hotel, said: “This is a special day for all involved in bringing the AC Hotel Glasgow to life.

“The embodiment of AC Hotels’ ‘perfectly precise hotel’ mantra, its perfect marriage of heritage, history, and contemporary style adds a new dimension to Glasgow’s hotel offering and will provide guests with the highest standard of accommodation when they visit one of the most exciting cities in Europe.

“Hazel, led by Eric Avenier, one of the city’s most reputed chefs, adds a new destination restaurant to the city’s culinary scene, and will add to the truly memorable experience at AC Hotel.”

Craig Munro, General Manager, AC by Marriott Glasgow (Image: supplied)

AC Hotels, one of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, includes over 225 hotels in 32 countries and territories.

READ MORE: 'It's not my first rodeo': Glasgow bar prepares for major menu makeover

The latest addition, operated by RBH Hospitality Management, is located just 150 metres from Glasgow Queen Street Station and has been hailed as a 'key element' of the Love Loan Development.

The ambitious project involves the transformation of an entire block off Glasgow’s George Square into a leisure and residential neighbourhood that will, when complete, include bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities, and Scotland’s first Soho House private members club.

Chris Stewart, CEO and owner at Chris Stewart Group, the developer of Love Loan, said: “The opening of AC by Marriott Glasgow and Hazel is a significant milestone in the Love Loan story.

“The AC by Marriott brand is world-renowned, and its arrival in Glasgow city centre is a real feather in the cap for the city and Scotland.

“This hotel means Love Loan will be the first port of call for countless visitors in years to come, and our carefully curated blend of leisure, retail, and hospitality – steeped in Glasgow’s rich history and heritage – will ensure they have the best impression of the city from the moment they arrive to when they leave.”

For more information visit the AC by Marriott Glasgow here.