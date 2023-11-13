Britons are also choosing to celebrate the New Year in the UK, with London, Edinburgh and Blackpool among the top places to see in the start of 2024.

The capital has also been named as the second most popular holiday destination for the first half of 2024 for British travellers, behind London and ahead of the likes of Dubai, New York, Benidorm, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Trivago’s recently appointed chief executive Johannes Thomas said UK hotel bookings in the third and fourth quarters of the year are dominated by domestic destinations.

READ MORE: Scots island and castle make list of most fascinating 'desolate corners' of the globe

The rising cost of flights has been a big factor in the increasing popularity of domestic holidays, he told the PA news agency.

He said: “The UK is a very domestic market. Part of that is down to airline tickets, which are significantly more expensive.

“Overall across the globe, it’s true for the US, Europe and the UK that people are going closer to home.

“They’re travelling shorter distances and choosing to stay shorter periods and that’s probably a sign of higher ticket prices.”

Mr Thomas’s comments come after Ryanair warned last week of more steep hikes in air fares this winter.

Edinburgh is among the top five places to see in the start of 2024.

The Irish airline said its fares surged by 24% on average in its first half and are set for a further “mid-teens percentage” rise over the final three months of 2023.

Mr Thomas said flight prices have increased by more than 30% since 2019, before the pandemic struck, but there is some hope of relief.

“Since the middle of 2023, we’ve seen prices plateauing,” he said.

Germany-based Trivago, which is majority-owned by Expedia, said its bookings show that despite the trend towards staycations, international travel demand has continued to bounce back since the pandemic.

But the heatwaves and wildfires seen across Europe appear to be putting off some travellers, with searches on the site signalling a drop in demand for Greece and Italy.

READ MORE: Surge in interest in Scotland as solo travel destination

Thousands of UK holidaymakers were on the Greek island of Rhodes when parts of it were devastated by wildfires in July.

Trivago said its bookings data also shows the cost pressures faced by consumers and moves to make savings on travel, with a fall in average price per night and length of stay.

But he said despite the cost crisis, “we see the appetite for travel remaining very high”.

“People feel a strong necessity to travel… and want to get out and experience the world,” he said.

It comes after The Herald revealed how Scotland’s national tourism organisation has identified a surge of interest in Scotland as a ‘perfect’ destination for solo travellers.

According to data identified by VisitScotland, searches for ‘solo travel Scotland’ in the UK have increased by 125 per cent in the past year alone, with travellers praising Scotland’s friendly locals for making it stand out from other destinations.

VisitScotland believe that, after the Covid outbreak stopped a lot of travel plans, people are now less willing to wait for others to travel and that this has led to a bigger 'why not' mindset post-pandemic.

It followed the publication of a new list of the top 12 ‘most fascinating 'desolate corners' of the globe which included a remote Scottish island and ruined castle.

The list, which was published by Brazilian website Jornal da Fronteira, featured locations such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island in the Bay of Bengal and the Temple of Quechula - an abandoned Roman Catholic church located in the Nezahualcoyotl Reservoir in Chiapas, Mexico.

Hirta, the main island in the St Kilda archipelago, made fourth position while the ruins of Kilchurn Castle at the head of Loch Awe made seventh position.