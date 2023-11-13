A new limited edition gin created to help protect and restore the UK’s 'best wild places' has been launched this month.
Ben Lomond Gin, owned by the Loch Lomond Group, has unveiled the first release in its new Explorer Series, a collection distilled using a unique selection of foraged botanicals found in locations protected by leading conservation charity, the John Muir Trust.
Founded in 1983, the Trust is inspired by the life and works of Scots-born John Muir (1838-1914), who was said to be the “founding father” of modern conservation.
John Grieveson, chief marketing officer of Ben Lomond Gin and Loch Lomond Group owner, said: “Ben Lomond Gin was inspired by the natural beauty of Ben Lomond and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, which exists today due to the effort of ‘father of national parks’ John Muir.
“We’re delighted to launch our Explorer Series in collaboration with the Trust established in his name.”
The new partnership is said to have been developed through shared values of ‘adventure, knowledge, and exploration’ with the first release named after one of Scotland’s most climbed Munros.
In a nod to the rich botanicals of the Perthshire area, The Schiehallion balances the sweetness of blaeberries and birch leaves with the aromatic notes of wild thyme.
With subtle undertones of berries and herbal spices, the result is said to be “a superbly versatile gin” that offers a unique combination of sweet, spicy, crisp and floral.
Mr Grieveson, continued: “It’s truly been a collaborative project from the start, and we worked closely with the John Muir Trust botanists to create The Schiehallion.
“We’re proud that a direct contribution from every purchase will help fund the Trust’s Wild Woods Appeal, dedicated to expanding and restoring native woodlands across the wild places in its care.”
Each edition of the Explorer Series will be limited to just 1000 bottles making it one of the rarest collections of gin released by Ben Lomond Gin.
The following expressions will continue to tell the stories of wild places across the UK with a direct contribution made to preserving and protecting them.
Tom Corke, John Muir Trust East Schiehallion manager, said: “Five thousand years ago, as much as 60 per cent of the UK was covered with trees but centuries of loss caused by human and animal impact, the spread of invasive species, and climate change means that today, native woodland covers just four per cent of the country.
“Woodlands play an essential role in providing clean air, carbon storage and soil retention, as well as providing important habits for many threatened species.
“As such, our Wild Woods Appeal is putting a spotlight on native restoration, starting with planting 50,000 trees on Skye and Knoydart.
“Ben Lomond Gin’s support will help plant, protect and expand these essential ecosystems across the wild places in our care.
“This partnership will provide valuable funds for the Trust’s work while raising awareness of this vital cause.”
Ben Lomond Schiehallion Gin is bottled at 43% ABV and has an RRP of £50.00
