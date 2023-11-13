Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Sunak had made a “mistake” as he also criticised former prime minister David Cameron's return to government. The ex PM has been given a peerage and appointed foreign secretary.

He told GB news: "From the point of view of the Conservatives winning the next election, today is a mistake because Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it."

Sir Jacob said Lord Cameron is a “highly intelligent, capable individual”, but said his return to the top of the Tory party could push some voters to Reform, the successor to the Brexit Party.

Amid the backlash Conservative rightwinger Andrea Jenkyns said Ms Braverman had been “sacked for speaking the truth”.

“I support Suella Braverman … sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi caving in to the left,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Former Tory MP Neil Parish, who was forced to quit after watching pornography in the House of Commons, said Mr Sunak should “prepare for war” over the sacking.

He told GB News: “Rishi Sunak better prepare for war I think because of course she is very much, Suella, the standard bearer of the right of the party.”

David Campbell Bannerman said that Conservative MPs were organising behind the scenes and “the numbers are now there” for a no confidence vote in Mr Sunak.

If 54 backbench Tories submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 committee, Mr Sunak would face a confidence vote in his leadership. But moderate Tory MPs dismissed the claims, and suggested the number of MPs who back Ms Braverman was much lower.

However, senior Tory MP Stephen Hammond has said the right-wingers angry about Ms Braverman’s sacking don’t have the numbers to oust Mr Sunak, despite claims more than 50 are ready to send no-confidence letters in the PM.

“All too often the right has shown itself to be well organised and noisy so that the impact is somewhat larger than the reality of their numbers,” Mr Hammond – who said the sacking of Ms Braverman was “completely correct” - told The Independent.

“There may be lots of noise again. However, the PM has chosen to make this a more centrist and centre-right government which will guarantee him more support amongst colleagues.”

Mr Sunak faced weeks of warnings that sacking Ms Braverman – a key figure on the right of the party – would spark a rebellion of backbench MPs.

A centrist Tory MP said a leadership challenge by Ms Braverman and her backers is possible but unlikely as it would destroy the party.

“It depends what they care about more, revenge or winning the next election,” the MP told The Independent.

They added: “The appetite for another vote of no confidence is virtually non-existent and basically everybody agrees that if we do that again we might as well dissolve the party as it will be 100 years before we are taken seriously again.”

Lord Cameron’s appointment could increase Tory support in the so-called blue wall of safe southern Conservative seats, where controversial outbursts from Ms Braverman were seen to be costing the party support.

But it risks sparking a rift with Brexiteers in the party after he campaigned to remain in the EU, and he is likely to face opposition over his reported lobbying for Chinese interests in the Indo-Pacific.

It also raises questions about Mr Sunak’s bid to paint himself as the candidate of change ahead of a general election expected next year.

The PM used his Tory conference speech to condemn 30 years of failed “status quo” politics, in which Mr Cameron played a significant role.

In an ominous response to her sacking, Ms Braverman said: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course."

The reshuffle also sees the exit of Therese Coffey, a key ally of former prime minister Liz Truss.

One prominent Truss ally has already signalled his displeasure.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sir Simon Clarke shared a post about Gareth Southgate's decision not to include Raheem Sterling in his England squad.

He said: "Some controversial choices here from the manager, putting it very mildly.

"Never wise to lack options on the right wing - the squad risks being badly unbalanced."