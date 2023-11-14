Edinburgh was the biggest upward mover in the latest quarterly ranking of economic momentum across 20 UK cities, rising by 10 places, while Glasgow climbed five spots.
The Scottish capital’s “faster-than-average” population growth, resilient housing market and relatively strong jobs growth were flagged by communications consultancy JPES Partners, which specialises in the property and investment management sectors and compiles the EvaluateLocate Key Cities Tracker.
Edinburgh was placed eighth in JPES Partners’ rankings of economic momentum for the third quarter, with Glasgow in 11th position.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Famous retailer's comeback greeted with gusto
Asked about Glasgow’s rise, JPES Partners director and head of property Duncan Lamb said: “Glasgow’s economy has [proved] resilient in our ratings for some time and is now reaping the benefit of progressive business sectors, from banking to engineering, allied to a relatively affordable residential property market which is encouraging an influx of talent plus graduate retention.”
He added: “Combine this with a very well-developed university population and a lively arts scene and it’s clear that, even in these difficult times, Glasgow’s economy is progressive.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Greater London retained first position in the rankings of economic momentum, with Oxford remaining in second place and Cambridge continuing to occupy third spot.
JPES Partners said of Oxford and Cambridge: “The proliferation of the life science sector and major residential development around both university cities are underpinning this performance.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned
Leeds is in fourth spot, Birmingham in fifth place, Wolverhampton in sixth position, and Cardiff ranked seventh.
Mr Lamb noted the “vitality index” rating for each UK location “responds to a blend of 97 economic and demographic metrics”.
He observed that movements in the rankings of the 20 cities “encompass changed metrics around the number of active businesses, people, earnings, jobs and household finances”.
The economic momentum rankings for each quarter are based on movements in the vitality index for each city over the previous 12 months. All of the index changes are negative over the last 12 months in the latest quarterly tracker, with Greater London seeing the least-steep fall in its vitality index, of 3.6%, and Edinburgh down 6.6%, Glasgow 6.7% lower, and Aberdeen seeing a deterioration of 8.6%.
Detailing Edinburgh’s climb up the table, as a result of many other cities having suffered greater falls in their vitality indices, Mr Lamb said: “In the past quarter, Edinburgh has jumped upwards as new signals have emerged that show a faster-than-average population growth as more people appear to be moving into Scotland’s capital than leaving, accompanied by a relatively resilient residential property market. Edinburgh’s jobs growth is currently relatively strong, while unemployment remains well below the UK and Scottish averages.
“As such, Edinburgh is showing signs of promise as one place that may support a renewed positivity if conditions are right in the new year.”
Aberdeen remained stuck in 19th spot in the latest rankings, with Swansea propping up the table in 20th place.
Liverpool has fallen four places to 18th position, with Belfast dropping by nine spots to 17th. Manchester is down five places to 16th.
Adam Kirby, who is head of data and insights at JPES Partners and is responsible for the development of the EvaluateLocate model, said of the latest movements in the table: “The changes in the rankings of these key cities [reflect] the ‘stop-go’ nature of the UK economy which has prevailed since 2020.
“However, the decline in economic vitality which started during the pandemic and was exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis is now slowing. Key localised economies are showing their inherent resilience and gathering more momentum as they edge back towards positive growth.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here