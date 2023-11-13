A grieving mother whose daughter died after catching an infection on a children’s cancer ward on the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow has called for bosses to be removed amid a criminal investigation into corporate manslaughter.
Kimberly Darroch, the mother of Milly Main says she believes the investigation will help bring justice for her daughter. The 10-year-old died in 2017 after contracting an infection that was linked to the water at the Royal Hospital for Children.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients at the QEUH.
In its update to affected families, the health board said there was no indication a "final view" had been formed by prosecutors.
In a press conference on Monday, Milly's mother Kimberly Darroch said she had been unable to "celebrate" her daughter's life due to the ongoing trauma surrounding her death.
Speaking alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar regarding the investigation developments, Ms Darroch said: “When I found out obviously it was an emotional wave from shock, disbelief, joy, to a profound sadness.
“Because, at the heart of all this, Milly died, and she should still be here. We should be watching her grow up, enjoying life with her, but unfortunately, we're here today.
“But let's not ignore that this is a huge step in the right direction to get justice for Milly. I know there's still a lot of work to do, but we're on the right path. And I truly believe that we will get justice one day.”
“I think it is time the health board’s chief executive stood down, stood aside, and gave patients, families, staff, clinicians, someone they can trust to do the right thing by them – I think that’s very, very important.
“The health board I feel have been playing mind games – to put doubt into what we are doing. Sometimes they have succeeded but we are still here today, we’re still fighting.
Mr Sarwar has been closely attached to this case for years and has raised it in parliament on multiple occasions.
The Scottish Labour leader emphasised the significance of the case, while also arguing that hospital bosses being allowed to stay in post during the time of the investigation was allowing “suspects to walk the crime scene.”
He said: “I believe it's the first ever corporate homicide investigation of a public body in Scottish history, so clearly unprecedented. And I think the thing to remember in all of this is at the heart of this is actually not institutions or establishments. It is families, people and children that lost their lives.
And the tragedy is this, to this day, and I've said this in parliament twice before, I'm not afraid to say it in public, out and about, too - To this day, the suspects are being allowed to walk the crime scene. In any criminal investigation, there would not be the free movement of suspects to be able to walk a crime scene and to influence, or try and influence, that investigation, or to influence that public inquiry.
“And if we are to see serious leadership from this government, and it's far, far too late, but never too late, to make a meaningful difference, then the chair of Greater Glasgow & Clyde Health board John Brown, and the chief executive, Jane Grant, must be removed from their posts.
Ms Darroch, who was emotional throughout the press conference, became particularly tearful when asked if she is able to celebrate Milly’s life while questions around her death remain unanswered.
“I don't think I can answer that question. I've never been able to celebrate Millie's life like I should be. Anytime I think of Milly, I think of all the pain that that day continues to cause.
“I would like this to come to an end sooner rather than later so that I can think of Milly and celebrate her life, the good times that we had instead. Right now, I feel that pain. I lost every single day because of all this. It's very, very difficult.”
Ms Darroch has previously described her child’s death as “murder” at the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) expressed sympathies with the families who have been affected by events at the hospital, but said that the Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal have not made on its outcome.
A NHSGGC spokesperson said: “Our sympathies remain with the families who have been affected by events at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital for Children.
“We have received a communication from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) about this update to the status of their ongoing inquiry. It should be made clear that this letter does not indicate that the COPFS have formed a final view.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “No family should see loved ones harmed while in the care of the healthcare system and the Scottish Government offers its deepest condolences to Milly’s family.
“The Scottish Government has established a statutory public inquiry so that families could get answers to their questions, and so that lessons can be learned for future hospital projects.
“As an independent core participant of the Inquiry, we are committed to co-operating fully and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”
