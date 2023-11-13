The lights are twinkling in the streets, the sickly-sweet ads have infiltrated TV schedules and the ubiquitous playlist of Micheal Bublé and Slade is worming its way into shopping centre sound systems.
Ready or not, Christmas is coming.
It’s a little early yet to be digging out the decorations, but if you’re tempted to leave the hard work to someone else this year now is the ideal time to book yourself in for a little bit of luxury.
Here are ten hotels across the country offering package stays full of food, fizz and festive fun for this year’s big day.
The Gleneagles Hotel
Auchterarder, Perthshire
The team at The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterader reportedly make it through nearly 5000 bottles of Champagne over the festive period, which is just about enough to wash down the 3500 mince pies.
Having just earned a spot as one of the world’s 50 best hotels, this is the one to go for if you’re looking for all-out indulgence with ‘ice skating and countryside adventures by day to roaring log fires and decadent dining by night’.
gleneagles.com
Glenapp Castle
Ballantrae, Ayrshire
You might recognise the Glennapp Castle from a recent episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, where hosts Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder were given a behind-the-scenes tour of its stunning grounds and luxurious suites.
A three-night stay at the ‘magical’ venue from Christmas Eve until December 27 includes the chance to take part in falconry, stargazing, clay pigeon shooting and even a visit from Mr Claus himself.
glenappcastle.com
Fairmont St Andrews
St Andrews
A warm welcome awaits at this 520-acre estate in St Andrews with mince pies and mulled wine on arrival before a musical serenade from the local Musical Society Choir.
An ‘unforgettable Christmas treat for the whole family’ includes activities for all ages and a lavish dinner at the Squire Restaurant.
www.fairmont.com
The Machrie
Port Ellen, Isle of Islay
Plan an island escape this Christmas with a break at The Machrie on Islay.
Start the celebrations off with a leisurely round of golf or spa treatment on the 24th before a champagne breakfast overlooking the ocean on the big day itself.
Not far from the hotel is a ‘magnificent’ seven-mile beach that’s the perfect place to walk off any fuzzy heads come Boxing Day.
themachrie.com
Inverlochy Castle Hotel
Torlundy, Fort William
Amongst the glens, lochs and mountains of the West Highlands lies Inverlochy Castle, a true fairytale destination for a Christmas break.
Aside from the breathtaking scenery, the main draw of the hotel’s festive package is an action-packed Boxing Day where guests can take in a falconry display, clay pigeon shooting and a sheepdog trial.
www.inverlochycastlehotel.com
Cromlix
Kinbuck, near Dunblane
Cromlix is a Victorian country estate just three miles from Dunblane that’s surrounded by leafy woodland and landscaped gardens.
Owned by Kim and Andy Murray, guests can book in for a three-day stay filled with festive celebrations and activities like archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and a Christmas Eve carol singer performance at the chapel.
cromlix.com
Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa & Island
Benderloch, Near Oban, Argyll
The Isle of Eriska Hotel promises to provide a ‘haven of peace and tranquility’ for the festive season.
Spend Christmas morning exploring the island or cosy up with a book by the fire as a hearty lunch is prepared in the kitchens.
The fun doesn’t end there as Boxing Day is rounded off with a champagne reception, formal dinner and quiz night and the 27th brings a full Scottish Breakfast before you say your goodbyes.
eriska-hotel.co.uk
Duisdale House Hotel
Sleat, Isle of Skye
The former winners of Scottish Hotel of the Year know how to do Christmas right with ‘long lies, great food and evenings by the fireside with family and friends’.
The team is offering a three-night package complete with treasure hunts, candlelit dinners in its 2 AA Rosette restaurant and a night of tales of the Misty Isle from local historian Coinneach Maclean.
skyehotel.co.uk/duisdale
Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa
Inveraray, Argyll
As ‘experts in the art of Christmas courie’ the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa have a unique offering of activities to celebrate the season and make the most of their shorefront location.
Anyone feeling brave is invited to take part in a bracing ‘Boxing Day Dip’ challenge before rolling up their sleeves for an oyster shucking session.
www.crerarhotels.com/loch-fyne-hotel-spa
Cameron House Hotel
Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire
The five-star Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond offers a three-day Christmas package that caters to all group sizes and ages.
A full programme of activities and entertainment features breakfast with Santa on Christmas Eve and a special pantomime performance on Boxing Day.
www.cameronhouse.co.uk
