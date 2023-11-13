It’s a little early yet to be digging out the decorations, but if you’re tempted to leave the hard work to someone else this year now is the ideal time to book yourself in for a little bit of luxury.

Here are ten hotels across the country offering package stays full of food, fizz and festive fun for this year’s big day.

The Gleneagles Hotel

Auchterarder, Perthshire

The team at The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterader reportedly make it through nearly 5000 bottles of Champagne over the festive period, which is just about enough to wash down the 3500 mince pies.

Having just earned a spot as one of the world’s 50 best hotels, this is the one to go for if you’re looking for all-out indulgence with ‘ice skating and countryside adventures by day to roaring log fires and decadent dining by night’.

gleneagles.com

Glenapp Castle

Ballantrae, Ayrshire

You might recognise the Glennapp Castle from a recent episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, where hosts Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder were given a behind-the-scenes tour of its stunning grounds and luxurious suites.

A three-night stay at the ‘magical’ venue from Christmas Eve until December 27 includes the chance to take part in falconry, stargazing, clay pigeon shooting and even a visit from Mr Claus himself.

glenappcastle.com

Fairmont St Andrews

St Andrews

A warm welcome awaits at this 520-acre estate in St Andrews with mince pies and mulled wine on arrival before a musical serenade from the local Musical Society Choir.

An ‘unforgettable Christmas treat for the whole family’ includes activities for all ages and a lavish dinner at the Squire Restaurant.

www.fairmont.com

The Machrie

Port Ellen, Isle of Islay

Plan an island escape this Christmas with a break at The Machrie on Islay.

Start the celebrations off with a leisurely round of golf or spa treatment on the 24th before a champagne breakfast overlooking the ocean on the big day itself.

Not far from the hotel is a ‘magnificent’ seven-mile beach that’s the perfect place to walk off any fuzzy heads come Boxing Day.

themachrie.com

Inverlochy Castle Hotel

Torlundy, Fort William

Amongst the glens, lochs and mountains of the West Highlands lies Inverlochy Castle, a true fairytale destination for a Christmas break.

Aside from the breathtaking scenery, the main draw of the hotel’s festive package is an action-packed Boxing Day where guests can take in a falconry display, clay pigeon shooting and a sheepdog trial.

www.inverlochycastlehotel.com

Cromlix

Kinbuck, near Dunblane

Cromlix is a Victorian country estate just three miles from Dunblane that’s surrounded by leafy woodland and landscaped gardens.

Owned by Kim and Andy Murray, guests can book in for a three-day stay filled with festive celebrations and activities like archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and a Christmas Eve carol singer performance at the chapel.

cromlix.com

Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa & Island

Benderloch, Near Oban, Argyll

The Isle of Eriska Hotel promises to provide a ‘haven of peace and tranquility’ for the festive season.

Spend Christmas morning exploring the island or cosy up with a book by the fire as a hearty lunch is prepared in the kitchens.

The fun doesn’t end there as Boxing Day is rounded off with a champagne reception, formal dinner and quiz night and the 27th brings a full Scottish Breakfast before you say your goodbyes.

eriska-hotel.co.uk

Duisdale House Hotel

Sleat, Isle of Skye

The former winners of Scottish Hotel of the Year know how to do Christmas right with ‘long lies, great food and evenings by the fireside with family and friends’.

The team is offering a three-night package complete with treasure hunts, candlelit dinners in its 2 AA Rosette restaurant and a night of tales of the Misty Isle from local historian Coinneach Maclean.

skyehotel.co.uk/duisdale

Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa

Inveraray, Argyll

As ‘experts in the art of Christmas courie’ the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa have a unique offering of activities to celebrate the season and make the most of their shorefront location.

Anyone feeling brave is invited to take part in a bracing ‘Boxing Day Dip’ challenge before rolling up their sleeves for an oyster shucking session.

www.crerarhotels.com/loch-fyne-hotel-spa

Cameron House Hotel

Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire

The five-star Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond offers a three-day Christmas package that caters to all group sizes and ages.

A full programme of activities and entertainment features breakfast with Santa on Christmas Eve and a special pantomime performance on Boxing Day.

www.cameronhouse.co.uk