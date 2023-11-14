The Downing Street announcement said that the former prime minister was immediately being made a life peer and would sit in the House of Lords.

Both moves caused controversy with Lord Cameron's appointment attacked by opposition parties while Ms Braverman's dismissal angered MPs on the right of the Conservative party.

The SNP and Labour seized on the newly appointed Lord Cameron's return pointing out he will escape having to face regular grillings in the Commons because of his position in the House of Lords.

He will not face the regular sessions of Foreign Office questions, with more junior ministers instead fielding questions in the lower chamber.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was among the first to criticise the appointment.

Rishi Sunak pictured on Monday in Downing Street. Photo PA.

"Truly remarkable that during a time of huge international unrest, not least in Ukraine and Gaza, the House of Commons will not be able to directly scrutinise the work of the actual Foreign Secretary. The UK is not a serious country," wrote Flynn on X, formerly Twitter.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy also criticised the situation, which will also mean that major statements are either made first in the Upper Chamber by Lord Cameron or by a less senior minister in the Commons.

Mr Lammy said that during an “international crisis”, Mr Sunak “has chosen an unelected failure from the past who MPs cannot even hold to account”.

Ahead of an expected debate and vote on Gaza in the Commons tomorrow, the SNP has called on Lord Cameron to back an immediate ceasefire.

James Cleverly has been appointed home secretary. Photo PA.

The motion is being tabled by the SNP as an amendment to the King’s Speech and is expected to pile pressure on Labour with UK party leader Sir Keir Starmer rejecting calls for a ceasefire, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has supported calls for one.

Calls for an immediate ceasefire are backed by the United Nations.

Brendan O'Hara MP, the SNP foreign affairs spokesman, said Lord Cameron "must not repeat the same mistakes he made when he disregarded international law and voted for the Labour Party government's disastrous and illegal Iraq war".

"The appointment of a new foreign secretary gives the UK government the opportunity to urgently reset its shameful position on the siege of Gaza and back SNP calls for an immediate ceasefire," he said.

"Thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed as a result of the bombardment of the Palestinian people, which is also illegal under international law.

"An immediate ceasefire is the only way to stop this collective punishment, prevent war crimes and protect the lives of children and civilians.

Suella Braverman, pictured on Sunday, was sacked as home secretary on Monday. Photo Getty.

"On Wednesday, MPs will get the first opportunity to vote for a ceasefire, and I urge the UK government to join the UN and international community in calling for a ceasefire now."

In his first interview since his appointment Lord Cameron said last night he will be held accountable properly in his new role, despite not facing regular questioning from MPs in the Commons.

“I will be held to account in the House of Lords where I have to account for myself and the Government,” he said.

He said Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell and others will be held to account in the Commons.

Lord Cameron said: “Of course, this Government, my role in it, all of that will be accountable to the electorate at the general election when it comes but in the meantime, I want to do everything to strengthen our alliances, to work with our friends, to build those vital partnerships, to make sure our country is secure and prosperous in a difficult and dangerous world.”

He acknowledged it was “not usual” for a former prime minister to return to frontline politics in the way that he has but added “I believe in public service".

He told broadcasters: “I know it’s not usual for a prime minister to come back in this way but I believe in public service.

“The Prime Minister asked me to do this job and it’s a time where we have some daunting challenges as a country – the conflict in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine.

“Of course, I hope that six years as prime minister, 11 years leading the Conservative Party, gives me some useful experience and contacts and relationships and knowledge that I can help the Prime Minister to make sure we build our alliances, we build partnerships with our friends, we deter our enemies and we keep our country strong.

“That’s why I’m doing the job and I’m delighted to accept.”

He added that he would be bound by collective responsibility now that he is a member of the Cabinet, but acknowledged that there had been disagreements in the past with Mr Sunak, notably on HS2.

In a day of high drama James Cleverly shifted from the Foreign Office to replace Ms Braverman as Home Secretary. Victoria Atkins was appointed health secretary, with Steve Barclay moving to environment.

Theresa Coffey, a key ally of former PM Liz Truss, resigned as environment secretary.

Jeremy Hunt and Oliver Dowden remain in the respective roles of Chancellor of the Exchequer and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

