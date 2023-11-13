Live music and event promoter DF Concerts has announced it is bringing Scotland’s long-running live music series ‘Summer Sessions’ to Stirling.
Stirling will join Edinburgh and Glasgow as hosts of Summer Sessions in Scotland next year.
The concerts will take place at the foot of Stirling Castle at Stirling City Park.
Founded in Glasgow back in 2013 and expanded to Edinburgh in 2018, Summer Sessions has become a much-loved live music series in Scotland, renowned for regularly showcasing a range of world-leading talent including The Cure, Simple Minds and Florence & the Machine.
Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: “Summer Sessions has gone from strength to strength with the announcement of more cities hosting events in 2024 and Stirling Summer Sessions will be a very welcome addition to Scotland’s event calendar next year.
"Stirling City Park is a very unique event space, sitting in the dramatic shadow of Stirling Castle and we cannot wait to bring some world-class acts to the city as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.”
Stirling Council Leader Cllr Chris Kane said: “Next year is the Burgh of Stirling’s 900th anniversary so it’s hugely exciting and fitting for us to host the Summer Sessions for the first time as we celebrate this major milestone.
"With its stunning backdrop of Stirling Castle and accessible location near the city centre, Stirling City Park will be a superb venue for the Summer Sessions, as it has been for previous large-scale concerts and events.
"We can’t wait to welcome music fans from across the country for this major festival and to showcase everything Stirling has to offer.”
Fans can sign up to the database at www.smmrsessions.com to be the first to see which artists will be coming to Stirling in 2024.
