Prime cattle met at least as strong a demand at Lanark yesterday, with heifers averaging 320p/kg and selling to 360p/kg for a Limousin, and bullocks averaging 295p/kg and selling to 320p/kg for a Limousin cross. In line with elsewhere, demand for new season lambs shows no sign of abating as they rose 9p on the week to average 273p/kg and sold to 342p/kg or £167/head, while a large consignment of cast ewes sold to an average of £80/head and a peak of £286 for a Texel - a 10p rise on the week.

Demand for all classes was also strong at Carlisle yesterday, with both prime heifers and bullocks sharper on the week at a peak of 336p/kg (+6p) and 310p/kg (+5p), while young bulls rose by 12p on the week to average 247p/kg. Cast cows achieved a similar rise to average164p/kg and sold to 234p/kg, and prime lambs showed no drop in demand after last week’s impressive returns by averaging 276p/kg and selling to 410p/kg or £180/head. And while hill ewes were largely unchanged at £61/head, the £101/head average for Lowland ewes represented a rise of 8p on the week.

Store cattle at Newton Stewart on Friday were keenly bid for and peaked at £1500 for Angus cross steers from Fineview, while heifers sold to £1490 for a Limousin cross from Isle Farm, Isle of Whithorn. Calves sold to 333p/kg for Limousin cross steers from Holm and to 282p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from the same home. And dairy bred steers averaged 225p/kg and sold to 230p/kg for a Montbelliard from Waulkmill or to £1390 for Fineview.