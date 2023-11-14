All classes of store cattle at Dumfries yesterday met a brisk trade with bullocks selling to £1485/head for Angus crosses from Kirkbride or to 291p/head for Hartbush, who also topped the heifer sale at 302p/kg. Beef cows sold to 198p/kg for a Galloway from Balliemeanoch or to £1786 for an Angus cross from Landale & Co, Dalswinton. Meanwhile, dairy cows sold to 210p/kg for a Montbelliarde from Upper Portrack or to £1444 for a Holstein from Conheath. Prime cattle met with similar demand and sold to 330p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer from J Jardine, Yett.
Prime cattle met at least as strong a demand at Lanark yesterday, with heifers averaging 320p/kg and selling to 360p/kg for a Limousin, and bullocks averaging 295p/kg and selling to 320p/kg for a Limousin cross. In line with elsewhere, demand for new season lambs shows no sign of abating as they rose 9p on the week to average 273p/kg and sold to 342p/kg or £167/head, while a large consignment of cast ewes sold to an average of £80/head and a peak of £286 for a Texel - a 10p rise on the week.
Demand for all classes was also strong at Carlisle yesterday, with both prime heifers and bullocks sharper on the week at a peak of 336p/kg (+6p) and 310p/kg (+5p), while young bulls rose by 12p on the week to average 247p/kg. Cast cows achieved a similar rise to average164p/kg and sold to 234p/kg, and prime lambs showed no drop in demand after last week’s impressive returns by averaging 276p/kg and selling to 410p/kg or £180/head. And while hill ewes were largely unchanged at £61/head, the £101/head average for Lowland ewes represented a rise of 8p on the week.
Store cattle at Newton Stewart on Friday were keenly bid for and peaked at £1500 for Angus cross steers from Fineview, while heifers sold to £1490 for a Limousin cross from Isle Farm, Isle of Whithorn. Calves sold to 333p/kg for Limousin cross steers from Holm and to 282p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from the same home. And dairy bred steers averaged 225p/kg and sold to 230p/kg for a Montbelliard from Waulkmill or to £1390 for Fineview.
