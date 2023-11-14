With views of the Ardgour Hills, the property sits close to the banks of Loch Linnhe on the A82 Achintore Road. Less than a five-minute drive from Fort William town centre, the location is advertised as "a perfect base" for discovering the Scottish Highlands.

The hotel stopped welcoming guests in 2020. It has 23 double bedrooms with en-suites, along with private parking and gardens.

Marketed by Auction House as a "unique development opportunity", the former three-star Loch Linnhe Hotel is being sold with approved planning permission to convert the site into 14 luxury apartments.

Planning permission granted to the site, which is in place until 2024, allows for the demolition of all existing buildings.

"For one bidder willing to take on the work, the hotel could be updated and transformed with the construction of two new detached buildings, each comprising of seven two-bedroom holiday apartments," Auction House Scotland said.

The site is expected to appeal to developers, hoteliers and short term let providers, thanks to its popular tourist location.

Described as the "outdoor capital of the UK", the area is world famous for its range of sporting and recreational activities, including two of Scotland’s five ski resorts.

Loch Linnhe House "boasts awe-inspiring views and countless adventures right on its doorstep".

"With its prime location and full planning permission already in place, this remarkable property presents an outstanding development opportunity," Auction House Scotland said. "Full planning details and related documents can be viewed on the Highlands Council website using the reference: 20/02605/FUL."

Loch Linnhe House goes up for sale by public auction with Auction House Scotland on Thursday, December 14.

The guide price is set at £599,000.