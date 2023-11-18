MUSIC
Patrick Doyle’s Music From the Movies, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, tonight
The Scottish composer Patrick Doyle, above, has created music for films as diverse as Carlito’s Way and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire over the years so this special event has much to celebrate. The RSNO will play highlights from his CV, while Peter Capaldi and Richard E Grant join in this salute to a stellar talent.
The Blow Monkeys, Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Thursday; Slay, Glasgow, Friday
Hey, what did I hear you say? The Blow Monkeys, above right, are coming to Scotland? Yes, for those of you with a penchant for 1980s high-end pop, Dr Robert and band are coming to Edinburgh and Glasgow this week in support of a new super deluxe edition of their 1986 album Animal Magic. Which means that they will surely be playing Digging Your Scene at some point in the evening. You still know all the words, right?
READ MORE: Joan Eardley: Exhibition presents rare glimpse into formative years
EXHIBITION
Artful, Callendar House, Falkirk, until January 7, 2024
Callendar House’s annual exhibition brings together a range of work from contemporary artists and makers with all items for sale. If anyone wants to get us an early Christmas gift we’re very taken with Kim Plimely’s black stoneware ceramics, Niamh Jane McFarlane’s gorgeously maximalist colour paintings and Pat Beveridge’s landscapes made from textiles. Her take on Rubh ’an Duin Lighthouse is a particular delight. The stitching on the rocks is just sublime.
CINEMA
The Innocents, Cameo Cinema, Edinburgh, tomorrow, midday
It’s not Christmas yet (despite what every advert on TV might be telling you). But this stretch of time between Halloween and the festive countdown is the perfect time to be pleasantly spooked by a good ghost story. And there are few better than Jack Clayton’s classic black and white adaptation of Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw. This 1961 film starring Deborah Kerr as the repressed governess in charge of two orphaned children on a remote country estate has retained its chilly charge more than 60 years after its release.
COMEDY
Viggo Venn, Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, Tuesday
“The most stupid act we’ve had this year,” according to Simon Cowell. Which didn’t stop Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, below, from winning this year’s Britain’s Got Talent in June. This is his first national tour. We’re expecting a lot – we mean A LOT – of hi-vis jackets and a soundtrack of Daft Punk’s One More Time played loud. Topographia Hibernica, Blindboyboatclub, Coronet, £20 “There’s a donkey selling Christmas trees off the roundabout.” Irish comedian, musician and author Blindboyboatclub continues his quest for world domination with this fine new book of short stories which will hook you from the first line (see above). They are strange, sad, funny, haunting and, yes, very Irish.
BOOK
Topographia Hibernica, Blindboyboatclub, Coronet, £20
“There’s a donkey selling Christmas trees off the roundabout.” Irish comedian, musician and author Blindboyboatclub continues his quest for world domination with this fine new book of short stories which will hook you from the first line (see above). They are strange, sad, funny, haunting and, yes, very Irish.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here