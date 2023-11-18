The Scottish composer Patrick Doyle, above, has created music for films as diverse as Carlito’s Way and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire over the years so this special event has much to celebrate. The RSNO will play highlights from his CV, while Peter Capaldi and Richard E Grant join in this salute to a stellar talent.

The Blow Monkeys, Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Thursday; Slay, Glasgow, Friday

Hey, what did I hear you say? The Blow Monkeys, above right, are coming to Scotland? Yes, for those of you with a penchant for 1980s high-end pop, Dr Robert and band are coming to Edinburgh and Glasgow this week in support of a new super deluxe edition of their 1986 album Animal Magic. Which means that they will surely be playing Digging Your Scene at some point in the evening. You still know all the words, right?

EXHIBITION

Artful, Callendar House, Falkirk, until January 7, 2024

Callendar House’s annual exhibition brings together a range of work from contemporary artists and makers with all items for sale. If anyone wants to get us an early Christmas gift we’re very taken with Kim Plimely’s black stoneware ceramics, Niamh Jane McFarlane’s gorgeously maximalist colour paintings and Pat Beveridge’s landscapes made from textiles. Her take on Rubh ’an Duin Lighthouse is a particular delight. The stitching on the rocks is just sublime.

CINEMA

The Innocents, Cameo Cinema, Edinburgh, tomorrow, midday

It’s not Christmas yet (despite what every advert on TV might be telling you). But this stretch of time between Halloween and the festive countdown is the perfect time to be pleasantly spooked by a good ghost story. And there are few better than Jack Clayton’s classic black and white adaptation of Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw. This 1961 film starring Deborah Kerr as the repressed governess in charge of two orphaned children on a remote country estate has retained its chilly charge more than 60 years after its release.

Viggo Venn (Image: unkown)

COMEDY

Viggo Venn, Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, Tuesday

“The most stupid act we’ve had this year,” according to Simon Cowell. Which didn’t stop Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, below, from winning this year’s Britain’s Got Talent in June. This is his first national tour. We’re expecting a lot – we mean A LOT – of hi-vis jackets and a soundtrack of Daft Punk’s One More Time played loud. Topographia Hibernica, Blindboyboatclub, Coronet, £20 “There’s a donkey selling Christmas trees off the roundabout.” Irish comedian, musician and author Blindboyboatclub continues his quest for world domination with this fine new book of short stories which will hook you from the first line (see above). They are strange, sad, funny, haunting and, yes, very Irish.

Topographia Hibernica (Image: unknown)

BOOK

