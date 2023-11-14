The pay dispute centres on the SQA’s two-year pay offer for 2023 and 2024. For the majority of Unite’s members, the current SQA offer equates to 5.75 per cent in 2023, and 3.15 per cent in 2024.

The union says this is a below-inflation payrise which is unacceptable to members.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The resounding mandate for strike action is a direct result of senior management’s failure to make a fair pay offer. Unless this is quickly addressed then our members will have no option but to take strike action in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at the SQA. ”

Industrial ction was backed by 72 per cent on of the union's members an 80 per cent turnout.

Unite is also drawing attention to the fact that around 38 per cent of all SQA workers have hit a pay ceiling, and therefore are not eligible for any pay progression.

Alison Maclean, Unite industrial officer, said: "Unite’s members at the SQA have resoundingly backed strike action for the second year running. This should come as no surprise to senior management. We have repeatedly told them the pay offer was entirely unacceptable.

“We will now discuss potential dates for industrial action which could affect the SQA’s ability to provide exam results next year.”

“There remains a number of outstanding issues in relation to the scrapping of the SQA which have still not been addressed. The nation's new qualifications body is set to be up and running in 2025. Yet, we have been given no clarity on how this organisation will operate. It simply isn’t good enough, which is why the Scottish Government and SQA management repeatedly fail our members’ confidence test.”