It said the "expansion comes in response to demand from holidaymakers" looking for late summer flights and holidays, with the sale including 14 destinations from Glasgow Airport and ten from Edinburgh Airport.

The company said it includes sunshine favourites in mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece from across eight UK airports.

It said that with customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel later in the summer season, the new flights have been added between late September and early November 2024, and "provide even more choice for late summer".

The extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports: Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

The additional flights and holidays on sale include the Edinburgh Airport expansion to ten destinations with extra services to Corfu, Dubrovnik, Dalaman, Kos, Palma (Majorca) and Rhodes in October, Malaga and Faro (Algarve) in October and November, and Alicante and Bodrum in November.

Glasgow Airport will see additional services to Menorca, Palma (Majorca), Reus, Tenerife, Izmir, Alicante, Bodrum, Dalaman, Crete (Heraklion), Ibiza, Rhodes and Zante in October, Malaga in October and November, and Faro (Algarve) in November.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are seeing strong and sustained demand for summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular.

"As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for summer 24. With even more choice and flexibility to 24 sun destinations, we are giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.

"By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun."

Area sees third highest property prices rise in UK

A Scottish local authority has been named as one of the areas in the UK where house prices increased the most over the last year.

According to data from Halifax, more than 70 local authority areas around the UK have seen property prices rise over the past 12 months, with Moray in Scotland ranking third overall. House prices have risen by 10.7% in the local authority area, which is largely rural, with a wide range of golf courses and distilleries, and takes in part of the Cairngorms National Park.

Hotel in famous tourist location with 'awe-inspiring' views goes to auction

A hotel site overlooking "the magnificent Loch Linnhe" is heading to auction.

Set on the edge of Fort William, Loch Linne House has been for sale since May 2022. The former hotel will now go under the hammer with Auction House Scotland. With views of the Ardgour Hills, the property sits close to the banks of Loch Linnhe on the A82 Achintore Road. Less than a five-minute drive from Fort William town centre, the location is advertised as "a perfect base" for discovering the Scottish Highlands.