The in-room artwork has been unveiled at citizenM Glasgow on Renfrew Street, which opened in 2010 as the brand’s first hotel outside of the Netherlands.

The commission has been carried out by former Master of Fine Arts students at GSA, which is internationally recognised as one of Europe's leading university-level institutions for the visual creative disciplines.

Commenting on the partnership with GSA, citizenM said it has been "a remarkable testament to the brand's dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering creativity".

"It has not only strengthened the bond between citizenM and the local community but has also reaffirmed citizenM's unwavering commitment to supporting the arts," the hotel and lifestyle brand added.

citizenM commissioned Katie Schwab, a GSA student, to create a unique wallpaper piece for the Glasgow hotel. It also purchased artworks curated by GSA students Naomi Garriock and Heejong Lee to refresh the in-room art to "ensure that guests continue to enjoy an immersive artistic experience".

The selected artists are winners of the 10th Anniversary Award selected from a pool of Master of Fine Arts graduates, with one of the finalised pieces selected from a graduating student ahead of their 2023 Degree Show exhibition.

citizenM's relationship with GSA began with a partnership with the Master of Fine Arts programme in 2013.

Since then, citizenM has helped to launch the careers of 323 GSA artists, with 46 students benefitting directly through promotion and prizes including the showcasing of their work within citizenM hotels globally.

In 2021, citizenM commissioned postgraduate Interior Design students to submit their take on three iconic Vitra furniture pieces on display across its Glasgow hotel.

To coincide with COP26, taking place in Glasgow, three chosen pieces were showcased within the hotel for a month, with two of the designs then auctioned through Artsy, with the proceeds used to fund future sustainable design education at GSA, while one remained in situ at the citizenM Glasgow hotel.