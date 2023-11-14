Shettleston Road is currently closed at Fernan Street, St Mark Street, Blair Street and Old Shettleston Road amid the ongoing incident, police said.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a property in Shettleston Road, Glasgow, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances within.



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services are in attendance at a property in Shettleston Road, Glasgow, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances within.

"Shettleston Road is closed at Fernan Street, St Mark Street, Blair Street and Old Shettleston Road.

"Local residents have been evacuated as a precaution and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."