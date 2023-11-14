A new ‘late-night speakeasy’ bar is set to open in Edinburgh next month, just in time for the festive season.
Encore will be located below the Parisian-influenced West End Brasserie on the city’s Hope Street and will welcome its first visitors from Friday, December 1.
READ MORE: First look: Luxury hotel opens in city centre as part of £100m development
Interiors take inspiration from the city of love’s Moulin Rouge and La République district, with red velvet sofas, bespoke lighting installations and cosy booths where groups can take in a programme of live music and immersive entertainment.
A ‘playful’ cocktail list is said to be its star attraction, while the kitchen is preparing to serve a selection of Scottish and French classics ‘reinvented’ as small plates, from beef carpaccio to French onion soup dumplings.
The new bar is the latest venture from hospitality group Caledonian Heritable whose property portfolio includes The Dome, luxury golf and spa resort Archerfield House, and Why Not Club night club and Rose Street Gardens in Edinburgh City Centre.
READ MORE: RON MACKENNA REVIEW: 'These pies are like pizzas yet somehow, completely different. My mind is blown'
Caledonian Heritable area manager, Jay Glass, said: "We are thrilled to bring this exciting new concept to Edinburgh’s West End.
“Encore complements our beautiful Brasserie upstairs and I believe it will be a welcome addition to the city.
“We recognise how important the experience is to our visitors, from the warm welcome to our show-stopping cocktails, rotating guest DJs and live performances, we want to wow our guests and make it a night to remember no matter what the occasion.
“Our talented team has come up with an incredible food and drinks menu that we think people will love and we are really excited to share this with everyone ".
For more information click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here