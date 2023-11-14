READ MORE: First look: Luxury hotel opens in city centre as part of £100m development

Interiors take inspiration from the city of love’s Moulin Rouge and La République district, with red velvet sofas, bespoke lighting installations and cosy booths where groups can take in a programme of live music and immersive entertainment.

A ‘playful’ cocktail list is said to be its star attraction, while the kitchen is preparing to serve a selection of Scottish and French classics ‘reinvented’ as small plates, from beef carpaccio to French onion soup dumplings.

The new bar is the latest venture from hospitality group Caledonian Heritable whose property portfolio includes The Dome, luxury golf and spa resort Archerfield House, and Why Not Club night club and Rose Street Gardens in Edinburgh City Centre.

Caledonian Heritable area manager, Jay Glass, said: "We are thrilled to bring this exciting new concept to Edinburgh’s West End.

“Encore complements our beautiful Brasserie upstairs and I believe it will be a welcome addition to the city.

“We recognise how important the experience is to our visitors, from the warm welcome to our show-stopping cocktails, rotating guest DJs and live performances, we want to wow our guests and make it a night to remember no matter what the occasion.

“Our talented team has come up with an incredible food and drinks menu that we think people will love and we are really excited to share this with everyone ".

For more information click here.