The new bar/club will open at 285 Sauchiehall Street, which was formerly home to basement music venue The Priory prior to its closure during the Covid pandemic.

The venue will once again be named Brunswick Cellars, in homage to the much-loved dive bar which operated in the space until its closure in 2014.

Meanwhile, the new live music space, Dannsa, will open at 323 Sauchiehall St, in the space vacated by nightclub SYMBØL, which closed its doors back in August.

READ MORE: The first images of new plans for Glasgow's fire-ravaged O2 ABC have been revealed

Prior to that, the basement venue operated as jazz venue The Blue Arrow Jazz Club.

Dannsa is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 16, while Brunswick Cellars is set to open on December 1, Glasgow Live reports.

Brunswick Cellars is reportedly being opened by Ali MacIsaac, co-founder of Skye Live music festival, while Dannsa is a joint venture between MacIsaac and DJ Daniel Gilbertson, the son of John Gilbertson, who was involved in resurrecting the Skye Music Festival from 2004 to 2007.

Responding to the news of the new nightspots, Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney told The Herald: “It is welcome news that two Sauchiehall Street nightlife venues are to reopen their doors under new ownership.

“Sauchiehall Street was once a bustling street but it has been in decline for over a decade. This once great street is badly in need of regeneration.

Sauchiehall Street

“While this is welcome news, there remains a number of empty properties on Sauchiehall Street that are owned by remote real estate investment vehicles with no concern for Glasgow, we should be utilising powers to take control of empty properties to bring them back into use.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Sauchiehall Street has always been a great location for nightlife, and it’s great to see these new venues adding to what’s on offer there.

“Recent and forthcoming developments on Sauchiehall Street shows that new investment is increasingly coming there as developers realise the attraction of this great Glasgow street, investment that is being replicated across the city centre.”

News of the new openings comes after the first images of suggested plans for the redevelopment of the fire-ravaged O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street were revealed back in late August.

The historic former cinema-turned-nightclub has lain derelict since the Glasgow School of Art fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the adjoining Jumping Jacks pub.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Can famous Scottish street be saved?

It has been an eyesore on Sauchiehall Street since June 2015 - but now artist impressions have been released showing what the site could look like.

As part of Glasgow City Council's masterplan for the so-called Golden Z - Sauchiehall, Buchanan and Argyle streets - designs have been revealed for the two buildings.

At the moment, the artist's impressions are suggestions from the council as to what it hopes the site would look like, following redevelopment.

It is planned that any successful bid to develop the area would include a mix of retail and food venues along with new housing or even a music venue.





